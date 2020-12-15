JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says officials will rigorously enforce the amended Covid-19 regulations that were announced on Monday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 pm.
He also said that the sale of liquor at retail outlets would be restricted to 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.
Registered wineries and wine farms can however continue to offer tastings and wine sales to the public for off-site consumption over weekends.
Smith says the City of Cape Town’s enforcement services will extend their efforts to ensure compliance and containing a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
This includes compliance with the new curfew from 11pm to 4am, the new restrictions on social gatherings and the new alcohol trading hours.
The City will alter its festive season preparedness plan to factor in the amended regulations. However, we also want to appeal to the public to abide by the rules or face the consequences. Our staff will be out and about, in partnership with the South African Police Service, to monitor for compliance and issue fines in respect of the regulations where warranted.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
A concern is that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade, Smith said in a statement.
He's called on the public to report illegal alcohol trade and says there will be a reward for information that leads to arrests and successful prosecutions.
The City, therefore, calls on the public to blow the whistle on the illegal sale of alcohol. We will invoke our informant reward system for information that leads to arrests and successful prosecutions. Also, where establishments are selling liquor in contravention of the regulations, the City will apply to the Liquor Regulatory Authority to suspend or withdraw the liquor license of the establishments.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
To report any transgressions, call the City’s compliance hotline on 021 444 3582 or the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
