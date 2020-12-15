Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns





As of Monday, 14 December 2020, the Garden Route had 22,015 cases with a total of 16,050 recoveries.

Beaches in the Garden Route will be closed from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.

These are the areas that form part of the Garden Route District:

Bitou Municipality:

Plettenberg Bay

Keurboomstrand

Kurland

Kranshoek

Kwanokuthula

Nature’s Valley

Wittedrift

George Municipality:

George

Wilderness

Hoekwil

Glentana

Herolds Bay

Victoria Bay

Haarlem

Uniondale

Herold

Noll

Hessequa Municipality:

Albertinia

Still Bay

Riversdale

Heidelberg

Slangrivier

Jongensfontein

Blombos

Gouritsmond

Puntjie

Witsand

Kannaland Municipality:

Calitzdorp

Zoar

Ladismith

Van Wyksdorp

Knysna Municipality:

Knysna

Sedgefield

Brenton

Buffels Bay

Rheenendal

Mossel Bay Municipality:

Boggoms Bay

Brandwag

Buisplaas

Dana Bay

Glentana

Fraaiuitsig

Friemersheim

Great Brak River

Hartenbos

Herbertsdale

Hersham

KwaNonqaba

Little Brak River

Outeniqua Beach

Reebok, Ruiterbos

Southern Cross

Tergniet

Vleesbaai

Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality:

De Rust

Dysselsdorp

Oudtshoorn

Volmoed

Above information is taken from the Western Cape Government website.