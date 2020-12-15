Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
As of Monday, 14 December 2020, the Garden Route had 22,015 cases with a total of 16,050 recoveries.
Beaches in the Garden Route will be closed from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.
These are the areas that form part of the Garden Route District:
Bitou Municipality:
- Plettenberg Bay
- Keurboomstrand
- Kurland
- Kranshoek
- Kwanokuthula
- Nature’s Valley
- Wittedrift
George Municipality:
- George
- Wilderness
- Hoekwil
- Glentana
- Herolds Bay
- Victoria Bay
- Haarlem
- Uniondale
- Herold
- Noll
Hessequa Municipality:
- Albertinia
- Still Bay
- Riversdale
- Heidelberg
- Slangrivier
- Jongensfontein
- Blombos
- Gouritsmond
- Puntjie
- Witsand
Kannaland Municipality:
- Calitzdorp
- Zoar
- Ladismith
- Van Wyksdorp
Knysna Municipality:
- Knysna
- Sedgefield
- Brenton
- Buffels Bay
- Rheenendal
Mossel Bay Municipality:
- Boggoms Bay
- Brandwag
- Buisplaas
- Dana Bay
- Glentana
- Fraaiuitsig
- Friemersheim
- Great Brak River
- Hartenbos
- Herbertsdale
- Hersham
- KwaNonqaba
- Little Brak River
- Outeniqua Beach
- Reebok, Ruiterbos
- Southern Cross
- Tergniet
- Vleesbaai
Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality:
- De Rust
- Dysselsdorp
- Oudtshoorn
- Volmoed
Above information is taken from the Western Cape Government website.
