Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule must step aside immediately, recommended the party’s integrity commission on Tuesday.
Related articles:
-
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
-
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court
-
Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
The ruling party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved in August that any ANC official charged with corruption must step aside promptly from any leadership position they may hold.
Magashule refuses to step down, despite facing 21 charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud, stemming from his time as Free State Premier.
The secretary-general has gone on record saying he would never go against an NEC decision.
Amy MacIver interviewed Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.
The public can say it’s too late… but the wrongs must be pointed out…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN
The integrity commission is saying, ‘You [NEC] are part of the problem… Some of you are implicated in wrongdoing… Ace Magashule stepping aside is a resolution that was agreed upon in 207 and affirmed again in August.Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN
The integrity commission did expect resistance… We’ve seen these cases drag on for years. We’ve seen politicians applying the Stalingrad approach where you use tactics to delay justice. Jacob Zuma - an ally of Magashule - has been doing that for years.Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN
It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC.Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
The Public Protector has had a personal cost order set aside by the Constitutional Court, where she had both a win and a loss in her appeal bid.Read More
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More
Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused
Zane Kilian is accused of the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.Read More
City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'
Cape Town law enforcement agencies paid a visit to La Parada in Constantia Nek on Monday following their packed event that flouted Covid-19 rules.Read More
What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
Branding expert Andy Rice says lecturing the public about Covid rules doesn't work, we must addresses the issue of Covid-fatigue.Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More
Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures
Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is pleased with the decision to keep Western Cape beaches open (except for the Garden Route).Read More
Restaurant industry to challenge Ramaphosa over 'problematic' new curfew
From today restaurants will be forced to close their doors at 10pm as government's new Covid-19 rules come into effect.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
More from Politics
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?
City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.Read More
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database
Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access.Read More
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves
Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey.Read More
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional
It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite
Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful.Read More