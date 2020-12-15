Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule





ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule must step aside immediately, recommended the party’s integrity commission on Tuesday.

The ruling party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved in August that any ANC official charged with corruption must step aside promptly from any leadership position they may hold.

Magashule refuses to step down, despite facing 21 charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud, stemming from his time as Free State Premier.

The secretary-general has gone on record saying he would never go against an NEC decision.

Amy MacIver interviewed Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.

The public can say it’s too late… but the wrongs must be pointed out… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN

The integrity commission is saying, ‘You [NEC] are part of the problem… Some of you are implicated in wrongdoing… Ace Magashule stepping aside is a resolution that was agreed upon in 207 and affirmed again in August. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN

The integrity commission did expect resistance… We’ve seen these cases drag on for years. We’ve seen politicians applying the Stalingrad approach where you use tactics to delay justice. Jacob Zuma - an ally of Magashule - has been doing that for years. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN

It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - EWN

