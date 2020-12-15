City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'





Patrons were caught on camera partying and ignoring Covid-19 regulations during a performance at La Parada on Sunday evening.

In a widely-shared video, a crowd of people is seen jumping up and down with no mask or social distancing as electropop band GoodLuck entertains the crowd.

This is very irresponsible of #LaParada & #Goodluck. This brazen defiance of sensible rules could have dire consequences for the restaurant & entertainment industries. This conduct is unfair to others who are operating within the rules. Those involved should be prosecuted. #covid https://t.co/cwcXhmaeBh — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) December 14, 2020

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says authorities visited the premises on Monday and issued the Constantia venue with a notice of non-compliance.

He says authorities have threatened to revoke La Parada's liquor licence. They have also taken action against Cape Farmhouse for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, warns that the Cape Metro can't afford to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

He says metro cops will be stepping up their joint operations with SAPS officials after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter Covid-19 regulations on Monday night.

We are taking issue with La Parada. The staff visited them yesterday and they had notices served on them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Aside from the fact that you can fine the owner of the venue, we also have the threat of revoking their liquor licence. That's probably the most material thing we can do, is threatening them with that. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We are taking issue with the Cape Farmhouse venue as well which also appears to have had a jol without much cognisance of the regulations. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The goal here is not to be punitive but to desperately try and control the [Covid-19] infection numbers. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

