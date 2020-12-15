Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused





Murder accused Zane Kilian will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail bid was postponed until the 2nd of February on Tuesday.

The former rugby player is implicated in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot dead while in his car outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Kilian is also facing charges related to the attempted lawyer of Cape Town defense lawyer William Booth in April.

The State's case is that Zane Kilian tracked the movement of these two people and then provided information to other people... Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

The State says he tracked the detective's movement up until the hour that he was murdered... Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

He says he's willing to hand his passport into his defence team, also saying he can afford bail of R5000. Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

He says it's safer for him to be released on bail rather than remanded [in custody] Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

Listen to the full report from EWN's Kevin Brandt below: