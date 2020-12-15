Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused
Murder accused Zane Kilian will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail bid was postponed until the 2nd of February on Tuesday.
The former rugby player is implicated in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
Kinnear was shot dead while in his car outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.
Kilian is also facing charges related to the attempted lawyer of Cape Town defense lawyer William Booth in April.
The State's case is that Zane Kilian tracked the movement of these two people and then provided information to other people...Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
The State says he tracked the detective's movement up until the hour that he was murdered...Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
He says he's willing to hand his passport into his defence team, also saying he can afford bail of R5000.Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
He says it's safer for him to be released on bail rather than remanded [in custody]Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
Listen to the full report from EWN's Kevin Brandt below:
More from Local
ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
The Public Protector has had a personal cost order set aside by the Constitutional Court, where she had both a win and a loss in her appeal bid.Read More
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More
City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'
Cape Town law enforcement agencies paid a visit to La Parada in Constantia Nek on Monday following their packed event that flouted Covid-19 rules.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
Branding expert Andy Rice says lecturing the public about Covid rules doesn't work, we must addresses the issue of Covid-fatigue.Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More
Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures
Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is pleased with the decision to keep Western Cape beaches open (except for the Garden Route).Read More
Restaurant industry to challenge Ramaphosa over 'problematic' new curfew
From today restaurants will be forced to close their doors at 10pm as government's new Covid-19 rules come into effect.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More