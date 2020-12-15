Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty





You may now service and repair your car wherever you want – without voiding your warranty.

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Most-read "motoring" articles of 2020:

Maintenance and service plans must be sold separately (i.e. it may not be “bundled” with the sale of the vehicle).

Also, vehicle owners can use non-original parts without it affecting the warranty.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission.

Anybody who meets that standard must be able to open a workshop and repair cars at the price of their choice. Insurance companies may not refuse to pay out… Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around… Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.