ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
On Tuesday morning, the Constitutional Court dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal to access personal tax records of former President Jacob Zuma.
ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga denied Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal a High Court ruling against her in March after the lower court declared that taxpayer information was confidential.
Although Mkhwebane's appeal bid was shut down, she did walk away with a small personal win.
The Constitutional Court set aside a personal costs order linked to the matter, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
The apex court expressed concern about the trend of unjustified personal cost orders against Mkhwebane.
In a statement issued by her office, Mkhwebane welcomed the ConCourt's criticism of "automatic personal costs" awarded against her.
In response to losing the appeal bid, she said "the door remains open for the Public Protector to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal".
In what could prove to be a pretty pivotal victory for her, the ConCourt found that High Court Judge Peter Mabuse's rationality and reasoning in granting a 15% personal costs order against her, in terms of what he described as her problematic conduct during that case, was unjustified.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
[The ConCourt] issued quite a strongly worded warning to other courts... about this concern they have about a tendency amongst the courts to issue what they have described as unwarranted or unjustified personal costs order against the Public Protector.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
I think she is going to regard that finding as quite a substantive victory in terms of her causes.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The ConCourt said very strongly that there really needs to be evidence of egregious conduct or bad faith conduct in order to justify a personal costs order.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More
Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused
Zane Kilian is accused of the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.Read More
City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'
Cape Town law enforcement agencies paid a visit to La Parada in Constantia Nek on Monday following their packed event that flouted Covid-19 rules.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
Branding expert Andy Rice says lecturing the public about Covid rules doesn't work, we must addresses the issue of Covid-fatigue.Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More
Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures
Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is pleased with the decision to keep Western Cape beaches open (except for the Garden Route).Read More
Restaurant industry to challenge Ramaphosa over 'problematic' new curfew
From today restaurants will be forced to close their doors at 10pm as government's new Covid-19 rules come into effect.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More