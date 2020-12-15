ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly





On Tuesday morning, the Constitutional Court dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal to access personal tax records of former President Jacob Zuma.

ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga denied Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal a High Court ruling against her in March after the lower court declared that taxpayer information was confidential.

Although Mkhwebane's appeal bid was shut down, she did walk away with a small personal win.

The Constitutional Court set aside a personal costs order linked to the matter, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The apex court expressed concern about the trend of unjustified personal cost orders against Mkhwebane.

In a statement issued by her office, Mkhwebane welcomed the ConCourt's criticism of "automatic personal costs" awarded against her.

In response to losing the appeal bid, she said "the door remains open for the Public Protector to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal".

In what could prove to be a pretty pivotal victory for her, the ConCourt found that High Court Judge Peter Mabuse's rationality and reasoning in granting a 15% personal costs order against her, in terms of what he described as her problematic conduct during that case, was unjustified. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

[The ConCourt] issued quite a strongly worded warning to other courts... about this concern they have about a tendency amongst the courts to issue what they have described as unwarranted or unjustified personal costs order against the Public Protector. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I think she is going to regard that finding as quite a substantive victory in terms of her causes. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The ConCourt said very strongly that there really needs to be evidence of egregious conduct or bad faith conduct in order to justify a personal costs order. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

