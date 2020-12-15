[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler posted a tweet recently after typing a rather Christmassy error while forwarding her shopping list.
She'd come up with Jingle Oats in place of South African breakfast staple, Jungle Oats.
Would that not make for a great festive season campaign? Knowler wondered.
Well, Tiger Brands jumped right on it.
See the result below:
We heard someone was craving a Jingle Oats festive season campaign... @wendyknowler this one goes out to you. #gottaloveporridge pic.twitter.com/Pp9mYlW7Ny— JungleSouthAfrica (@Jungle_ZA) December 9, 2020
What a lovely response to just a silly observation! Well done to Tiger Brands.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I love that so much!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I wasn't expecting anything obviously, I was just throwing it out there... Given my line of work I'm very wary and I don't align myself with any brands... They conceptualised and created that in less than 24 hours.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I've given Tiger Brands a very hard time over the years but I love that product. I've been cooking it for myself since I was eight years old!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the interchange in the interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
