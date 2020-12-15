Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: GBV in the workplace: Where to from here?
Guests
Mxolisi Ngubane - Senior Associate at Bowmans Law Firm
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Focus on how, why, and where men can learn the languages of love to build strong relationships with self and others.
Guests
Patrick Neo Mabiletsa
David Collins - Founder at The Foundation Clinic
Today at 22:05
ConCourt warns courts not to treat Mkhwebane as 'fair game' for personal costs orders
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 22:33
Digital holiday jobs on the rise
Guests
Tom Gibbons - Director at TEFL Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Tiger Brands
Wendy Knowler
branding
jungle oats
'Jingle Oats'
Christmas campaign
Jingle Oats

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler posted a tweet recently after typing a rather Christmassy error while forwarding her shopping list.

She'd come up with Jingle Oats in place of South African breakfast staple, Jungle Oats.

Would that not make for a great festive season campaign? Knowler wondered.

Well, Tiger Brands jumped right on it.

See the result below:

What a lovely response to just a silly observation! Well done to Tiger Brands.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I love that so much!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I wasn't expecting anything obviously, I was just throwing it out there... Given my line of work I'm very wary and I don't align myself with any brands... They conceptualised and created that in less than 24 hours.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I've given Tiger Brands a very hard time over the years but I love that product. I've been cooking it for myself since I was eight years old!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to the interchange in the interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign


