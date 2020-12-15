Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
South Africa's public sector unions have been dealt a major setback in their fight to get government to honour a 2018 wage deal.
The Labour Appeal Court has dismissed the unions' application to force the state to fulfill the third and final year of the agreement.
The government has said it will not implement wage hikes retrospectively for 2020 because it needs to cut the wage bill.
We are extremely angered by the Labour Court ruling in favour of the employer! tweeted Zwelinzima Vavi after Tuesday's ruling.
We are extremely angered by the Labour Court ruling in favour of the employer! This essentially endorse govt decision not to comply with a written wage agreement with the unions in 2018 and in the process effectively puts to the end orderly collective bargaining in the country— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) December 15, 2020
Bruce Whitfield interviews the General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
Vavi maintains the ruling in effect dismantles collective bargaining in the country.
This is a massive blow! This is a devastating setback for not only the public sector, but for every worker in the country.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
This is a setback to the point that it dismantles collective bargaining. It says, in the future, the employer may not feel obliged. It can just go and put up a very good presentation which is economic and the judge will be confused. I'm not insulting the judges...Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
A collective agreement is a binding contract, says Vavi.
Labour economist Andrew Levy (Andrew Levy Employment) counters that the ruling is actually not about contracts.
He also points out that National Treasury did not sign off on the agreement, which it should have.
The judgment as I understand it, deals with the issue of 'Is it constitutional for the government to enter into an agreement to increase wages when it does not have the money to pay those wages and has to borrow that money?'.Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
It's not a question of the unions alleging their rights are being breached. In point of fact every citizen's rights were being breached...Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
The Constitution and the requirement in terms of the Public Service Act is that if there is not the ability to fund an increase out of current expenditure, and money has to be borrowed, then you can't enter into a valid contract to pay that increase!Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
Whitfield also gets input from economist Gina Schoeman (Citibank) and political analyst JP Landman (visiting professor at the University of the Free State).
The bottom line is that Treasury has been saying for a very long time that the way to stabilisation is by managing the Public Sector Wage Bill.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
This is a near-term win from a public finance perspective... Next year's 2021 wage agreement is going to be absolutely key as to whether investors and ratings agencies look at South Africa as to whether the country actually has fiscal credibility.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
This court decision is a victory for fiscal discipline... We should all rejoice about this!Prof. JP Landman - Political and trend analyst
Listen to the opposing arguments on The Money Show:
