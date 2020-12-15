Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital
Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says the special Covid-19 hospital wing was renovated completed in just one week.
The non-profit organisation converted an old, unused section of the Settlers Hospital in Makhanda (previously called Grahamstown).
The facility at Settlers Hospital has been equipped with oxygen points and high- care isolation facilities, Sooliman tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: 'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis
He says the Gift of the Givers wants to equip outlying hospitals in the Eastern Cape in order to reduce the number of patients being referred to Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which has been declared an official Covid-19 hotspot.
We found two hospital wings that were not used... In one week, we brought in a building team and they finished the entire renovation in one week.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Today we officially opened the facility and we created space for 20 additional beds... All Covid-19 high care as well as oxygen points.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
We want to use this as model inn different parts of the Eastern Cape to take the pressure of Nelson Mandela Bay metro... to reduced the burden on centralised hospitals.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers has been supporting South Africa's Covid-19 response since March, providing resources including food relief, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, support staff, screening tents, and mobile Covid-19 testing teams.
"We've covered 200 hospitals and clinics nationwide", Sooliman tells CapeTalk.
Here are details about how you can support the organisation:
