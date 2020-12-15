10 percent of South Africas had suicidal thoughts this year - survey





As the end of the global annus horribilus draws to a close a local online survey tool Ovatoyou has been reflecting on 2020 and also on what 2021 may hold for South Africans.

It has carried out two surveys this year, asking South Africans in May 'How are you feeling?' and in November 'What's Next?' as we navigate our way to the end of a year in which the buzz word has, of course, been coronavirus.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Ovatoyou's Amanda Reekie talks about the difference in responses between the two surveys.

The idea of coronavirus was quite abstract then [May]and people didn't really know of anyone who had been ill, and this time many of them knew people who had contracted coronavirus. Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou

It's all got very real for us. Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou

The surveys questions 2 000 South Africans in an attempt to gain an understanding of how we’ve fared as a country during the pandemic and to gauge where to from here.

Reekie says the responses around mental health were very revealing.

We had ten percent of the sample say they had suicidal thoughts and significantly more for those who had to shut their businesses or been retrenched. Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou

