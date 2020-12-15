10 percent of South Africas had suicidal thoughts this year - survey
As the end of the global annus horribilus draws to a close a local online survey tool Ovatoyou has been reflecting on 2020 and also on what 2021 may hold for South Africans.
It has carried out two surveys this year, asking South Africans in May 'How are you feeling?' and in November 'What's Next?' as we navigate our way to the end of a year in which the buzz word has, of course, been coronavirus.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Ovatoyou's Amanda Reekie talks about the difference in responses between the two surveys.
The idea of coronavirus was quite abstract then [May]and people didn't really know of anyone who had been ill, and this time many of them knew people who had contracted coronavirus.Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou
It's all got very real for us.Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou
The surveys questions 2 000 South Africans in an attempt to gain an understanding of how we’ve fared as a country during the pandemic and to gauge where to from here.
Reekie says the responses around mental health were very revealing.
We had ten percent of the sample say they had suicidal thoughts and significantly more for those who had to shut their businesses or been retrenched.Amanda Reekie, Founding director - Ovatoyou
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban
Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions.Read More
Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital
Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers has handed over new R750,000 Covid-19 isolation facility to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda on Tuesday.Read More
ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
The Public Protector has had a personal cost order set aside by the Constitutional Court, where she had both a win and a loss in her appeal bid.Read More
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More
Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused
Zane Kilian is accused of the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.Read More
City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'
Cape Town law enforcement agencies paid a visit to La Parada in Constantia Nek on Monday following their packed event that flouted Covid-19 rules.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
Branding expert Andy Rice says lecturing the public about Covid rules doesn't work, we must addresses the issue of Covid-fatigue.Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More