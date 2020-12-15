What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban





It's a question plaguing a number of the Mayors along the country's Eastern Cape coast this afternoon says Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis.

What constitutes a beach?

On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the latest measures being implemented in response to the second wave, including closing beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ellis says it seems that the regulations are not clear.

Confusion reigns! Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

A lot of places that have lagoons going into the beach, mayors want to know if people can still go to the lagoons? Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

Mr President! You Can Close The Beaches! But Not Our Rivers! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qGC0bZoe8g — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) December 15, 2020

A lot of very high priced private lodges are now saying they can still use their beach, because their beach is private property. Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

It's quite important for the command council to define what they see as a beach. Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

Listen to the full conversation below: