What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban
It's a question plaguing a number of the Mayors along the country's Eastern Cape coast this afternoon says Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis.
What constitutes a beach?
On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the latest measures being implemented in response to the second wave, including closing beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route, and KwaZulu-Natal.
Ellis says it seems that the regulations are not clear.
Confusion reigns!Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
A lot of places that have lagoons going into the beach, mayors want to know if people can still go to the lagoons?Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
Mr President! You Can Close The Beaches! But Not Our Rivers! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qGC0bZoe8g— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) December 15, 2020
A lot of very high priced private lodges are now saying they can still use their beach, because their beach is private property.Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
It's quite important for the command council to define what they see as a beach.Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital
Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers has handed over new R750,000 Covid-19 isolation facility to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda on Tuesday.Read More
10 percent of South Africas had suicidal thoughts this year - survey
Online survey tool Ovatoyou asked 2 000 South Africans for their reflections on 2020 and how they feel going into the new year.Read More
ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
The Public Protector has had a personal cost order set aside by the Constitutional Court, where she had both a win and a loss in her appeal bid.Read More
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More
Christmas behind bars - No bail for Kinnear murder accused
Zane Kilian is accused of the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear and the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.Read More
City threatens to revoke La Parada liquor licence after reckless Sunday 'jol'
Cape Town law enforcement agencies paid a visit to La Parada in Constantia Nek on Monday following their packed event that flouted Covid-19 rules.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
What needs to happen for South Africans to snap out of 'Covid-fatigue'?
Branding expert Andy Rice says lecturing the public about Covid rules doesn't work, we must addresses the issue of Covid-fatigue.Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
JP Smith: Expect crack down on illegal alcohol trade after booze sales cut back
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says law enforcement officials anticipate that the limitations on the sale of alcohol will fuel illegal trade.Read More