Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
The Covid-19 pandemic may have forced many companies to cut back on advertising spend, but not the world's biggest.
According to the global ad industry "bible" Ad Age, retail giant Amazon outdid everybody else during the last financial year.
The magazine publishes an annual list of the top spenders.
Amazon came in at No. 1, spending $11 billion on advertising and promotion.
In rand terms, that's around a staggering 165 billion.
Amazon overtook consumer goods heavyweight Procter & Gamble, who secured the No. 2 spot with $10.7 billion.
Procter & Gamble (Gillette, Pampers, Olay) were followed by cosmetics company L'Oréal at No. 3.
Traditionally it's always been Procter & Gamble... I think in the last 35 years they've been Number One.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The measured media expenditure [for Amazon] totals a cool $11 billion for the year 2020.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The reason perhaps that Amazon have done so well is because of Covid and because of the change structurally in some of the supply and customer channels that have occurred as a result.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
How exactly does the company choose to promote itself? asks Whitfield.
There would be a significant chunk going into digital simply because that's the territory they work in... but there are always people going around saying television advertising is dead...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The reality however, says Rice, is that television advertising is still a major medium in all main markets.
As a result, Amazon would have had a strong presence on TV as well.
Other brands in the top ten probably used a more conventional mix of of media - there's Unilever, Samsung, Nestlé at number seven; Google at number nineAndy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
You wonder why these guys charge what they do for their products - they've got to pay for the advertising budgets! (said with a chuckle).Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
