Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling





It is being reported that the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is considering strike action following Tuesday's Labour Appeal Court ruling that public sector wages should not be increased this year.

The court yesterday dismissed the application by public sector unions seeking to force government to implement salary increases for this year.

It ruled that clause 3.3 in the wage agreement signed in 2018 infringed on the mandatory legal requirements governing the conclusion of wage agreements by government.

Business journalist Ray Mahlaka has been following the court case and tells CapeTalk's John Maytham he is surprised by the ruling.

I thought that labour and the government made quite convincing arguments in court. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

Labour strongly argued that the wage agreement, which was signed by unions and government in 2018, is like a contract and is binding on the government and the government cannot renege on it. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

Lawyers for the government had argued that circumstances had changed since the agreement was signed in 2018, namely the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic should be taken into account.

The judgement by the court should unite all workers across the country to fight against the reversal of their gains and their right to bargain.The collective bargaining currently enjoyed in the country did not come on a silver platter declares #NEHAWU @NEHAWU @deptoflabour @eNCA pic.twitter.com/d3hrKRYOvS — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) December 15, 2020

The court was sympathetic to the government, saying that public finances are deteriorating and that trade unions representing public servants need to moderate their expectations about salary increases. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

We are appalled by the judgement of the Labour Appeal Court in the application of several public sector unions against the unilateral government withdrawal from a signed and legally binding agreement. https://t.co/JN9O8EXWyR — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) December 16, 2020

[Government] argued that the wage agreement should be declared illegal because the government is no longer bound by it in terms of section 78 and 79 of the Public Services Act. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

This Act requires government to enter into collective agreements only if it can afford to do so. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

According to Mahlaka, Cosatu is now considering two possible options...

The first is to embark on a mass strike. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

And the second option is for trade unions to petition the Constitutional Court. Ray Mahlaka, Independent business journalist

