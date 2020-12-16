Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore





RELATED: Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures

If you want to avoid the beaches and still spend time outdoors cooling down in the water, then you should try one of the many waterfalls and swimming holes not too far out of Cape Town.

Pro mountaineer Tim Lundy suggests some best waterfall and swimming hikes outside of the Mother City:

Crystal Pool Hiking Trail in Gordan's Bay

Riviersonderend Kloofing

Fernkloof Nature Reserve near Hermanus

Krom River hiking trail in Paarl

Wolwekloof River swimming holes at Bainskloof Pass (Bainskloof is closed)

De Hel natural pool in the Groot Winterhoek wilderness area

22 waterfalls in Porterville

Boesmanskloof hiking trail between the towns of Greyton and McGregor

Lundy explains that all of the above swimming spots are explored on foot and entail quite a fair bit of hiking.

He adds that some of the freshwater swimming options and waterfalls may dry up. It's important to contact the relevant conservation authority for more information.

You can take a swimming costume, but just be prepared to do a bit of a walk. Tim Lundy, Author and registered mountain guide

One of the most popular places to go would be Crystal pools, which is just past Gordon's Bay... You've got to get a permit from CapeNature to do the walk. It's only open in the summertime. It's the water that comes down from the Steenberg dam. Tim Lundy, Author and registered mountain guide

Listen for more information: