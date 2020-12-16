[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set





Much like the title of his 1983 movie, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was heard Losin' It with his 'Mission: Impossible 7’ film crew recently when he saw them breaking Covid-19 protocols.

In audio obtained by The Sun, the award-winning star of the hit movie franchise can be heard saying:

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fcking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

The expletive-ridden tirade apparently came after the star caught two members of the film crew standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, telling them “If I see you do it again you’re f**king gone.”

Cruise has been running a tight ship on the set of the movie, adhering to strict Covid-19 safety regulations and was incensed that the crew was not abiding by the rules.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their fcking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this fcking industry!” he said.

He went on to issue a stark warning to those caught breaking the rules, "We are not shutting this fcking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fcking gone.”

The filming of this latest movie in the 'Mission Impossible' franchise was shut down recently when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19.

The movie is due for release in November 2021.