[WATCH] Bheki Cele visits Cape Town beaches to inspect Covid-19 compliance
Minister Cele will be accompanied by SAPS management for a day-long visit to various beaches in Cape Town on Wednesday 16 December 2020 (Day of Reconciliation).
Capetonians traditionally flock to the beach on Reconciliation Day, but this year things may be different with tighter Covid-19 regulations.
Cape Town beaches are only open from 9am until 6pm and strict social distancing measures will be enforced.
Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says Cele will be assessing the adherence to lockdown regulations at various beaches.
He's already visited Strand Beach, Macassar Beach, Monwabisi Beach, Mnandi Beach, Strandfontein, and Muizenberg.
He's expected to visit Camps Bay, Clifton, and Big Bay later this afternoon.
The minister is conducting spot checks around various beaches in Cape Town.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
He is here in the province to assess the adherence to lockdown regulations.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
#CampsBay right now. pic.twitter.com/7xsemauH4X— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 16, 2020
This is Strand beach just outside Cape Town, which is one of the 32 beaches in the province that are open from 9:00 to 6pm under the adjusted #COVID19 regulations announced by the @PresidencyZA https://t.co/fA7rC9fjUH— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 16, 2020
So far so good. Very few numbers reported here at Monwabisi beach at this hour. This popular beach caters for thousands of Khayelitsha residents and other surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/erTd2g4fra— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 16, 2020
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's safety boss Richard Bosman has warned residents that Cape Town beaches could be closed if people don't comply with the regulations.
We need to be reasonable about this... The threat is, if people don't comply, the beaches could be closed completely. That is concerning.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
He's urged Capetonians to cooperate to ensure that beaches in the Mother City stay open.
Bosman says law enforcement officers are engaging with the public in an attempt to avoid ugly confrontations with authorities.
