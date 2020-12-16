[WATCH] Bheki Cele visits Cape Town beaches to inspect Covid-19 compliance

Today at 12:08 DA questions closure of Garden Route beaches The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Siviwe Gwarube

125 125

Today at 12:10 What you need to know about the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sheetal Silal - Senior lecturer and researcher in the Department of Statistical Sciences, Faculty of Science at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 12:15 Minister of Police visits Cape Town beaches The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:23 What is the role and responsibilities of provincial government? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser

125 125

Today at 12:37 Reconciliation Day 2020: District Six Interfaith Walk goes virtual The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laurie Gaum - Chairperson at District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee

Sheigh Ismail Keraan - Imam at Al-Azhar Masjied (District Six)

125 125

Today at 12:45 Buy local: T-shirts for a Cause, Redbushed & Phil & Ken leather collection The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andre Strydom

Philani Pitso Dlamini - Founder at Phil and Ken leather collection

Lee Mostert - owner and manager at T shirts for a Cause

125 125

Today at 13:10 On the couch with Charlene le Roux Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Charlene LeRoux - Traffic Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 13:34 Ocean View Christmas Party Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sandy Catterson - organizer at Oceanview Christmas party

125 125

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 15:20 Interview Colin Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Simon Gear

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 18:09 Local currency in a Goldilocks space The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank

125 125

Today at 18:13 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...

125 125

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa

125 125

Today at 18:48 Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Joe Parker - Comedian at ...

125 125

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125