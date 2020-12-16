SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine
It's just over a week since a grandmother from the UK became the first person in the world to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.
Days before, Britain had approved the Pzifer jab for a mass rollout.
But where do South Africans stand in the pecking order when it comes to access to the vaccine?
An article in the New York Times, claims that rich countries have 'cleared the shelves', securing first dibs on the vaccines, with places like Britain and the US being able to innoculate its citizens four-times over.
In poorer countries, it's reported that, at most, 20% of citizens will receive the vaccine by the end of 2021.
Some will only reach immunity at the end of 2024.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Safura Abdool Karim at Wits School of Public Health says the US made its support for research into a vaccine conditional upon its citizens being given priority access.
Poorer countries like South Africa, couldn't afford to pour billions into vaccine development, particularly if we didn't know the vaccine was going to be effective.Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher and public health lawyer at Priceless SA, Wits School of Public Health
So us and many other countries chose to pursue a pooled agreement, through Covac, but Covac could only offer us 20% of the doses.Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher and public health lawyer at Priceless SA, Wits School of Public Health
Karim says not only did they fund the vaccine development, but they were also able to pay a significantly higher price, per dose.
On Tuesday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called for equal access to the vaccine.
Meanwhile, together with India, South Africa is calling for developers to waive intellectual property rights to allow for the mass-producing of generic Covid-19 vaccine.
However, several countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Brazil have opposed the move.
Global South countries, led by South Africa and India, have requested a suspension of the WTO's patent rules to enable them to manufacture or import affordable generic versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shockingly, Britain and other rich countries have refused.— Jason Hickel (@jasonhickel) December 15, 2020
Find out more about South Africa's access to a Covid-19 vaccine by clicking below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic
On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May.Read More
Covid-19 awakens South Africa’s slumbering manufacturing sector
South Africa is unexpectedly transforming into the medical export hub for the Continent, says EWN health reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Full lockdown looms as Sweden loses grip on Covid, overtaking UK, Spain, Germany
"Sweden closed schools, restricted alcohol sales and limited gatherings to 8 people. A full lockdown looms," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More