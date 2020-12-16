SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine





It's just over a week since a grandmother from the UK became the first person in the world to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Days before, Britain had approved the Pzifer jab for a mass rollout.

But where do South Africans stand in the pecking order when it comes to access to the vaccine?

An article in the New York Times, claims that rich countries have 'cleared the shelves', securing first dibs on the vaccines, with places like Britain and the US being able to innoculate its citizens four-times over.

In poorer countries, it's reported that, at most, 20% of citizens will receive the vaccine by the end of 2021.

Some will only reach immunity at the end of 2024.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Safura Abdool Karim at Wits School of Public Health says the US made its support for research into a vaccine conditional upon its citizens being given priority access.

Poorer countries like South Africa, couldn't afford to pour billions into vaccine development, particularly if we didn't know the vaccine was going to be effective. Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher and public health lawyer at Priceless SA, Wits School of Public Health

So us and many other countries chose to pursue a pooled agreement, through Covac, but Covac could only offer us 20% of the doses. Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher and public health lawyer at Priceless SA, Wits School of Public Health

Karim says not only did they fund the vaccine development, but they were also able to pay a significantly higher price, per dose.

On Tuesday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called for equal access to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, together with India, South Africa is calling for developers to waive intellectual property rights to allow for the mass-producing of generic Covid-19 vaccine.

However, several countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Brazil have opposed the move.

Global South countries, led by South Africa and India, have requested a suspension of the WTO's patent rules to enable them to manufacture or import affordable generic versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shockingly, Britain and other rich countries have refused. — Jason Hickel (@jasonhickel) December 15, 2020

