Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde
Premier Winde held his weekly digital press conference on Tuesday afternoon in which he provided an update on the Covid-19 situation in the Western Cape.
As of 1pm on 15 December, the Western Cape has 24,485 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 157,348 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 127,687 recoveries.
There are currently 1,872 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the province with 283 of these in ICU or high care.
The number of hospitalisations rose by 139 from Monday 14 December to Tuesday 15 December.
Current COVID-19 Hospitalisations in the Western Cape 🏥👇— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 15, 2020
Your action can help protect our health system. Please wear your mask, & avoid the 3 C's (crowds, confined spaces and close contact).
For the latest data, go to https://t.co/9TsnNCSPBT pic.twitter.com/5zt2upyXEM
A total of 5,176 have died due to the virus in the Western Cape.
Premier Winde says the test positivity rates and hospitalisations in the province are climbing to the levels experienced during the first wave of Covid-19 infections.
Our test positivity rates and our hospitalisations are also rapidly approaching the levels we saw during the first peak. The number of deaths in the province are also starting to increase.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Do we have enough hospital beds?
Western Cape authorities are optimistic that they will be able to manage the hospital load during the second wave of the pandemic.
The Brackengate Hospital of Hope has a 338-bed capacity and currently has 253 patients admitted there.
Officials have added extra bed capacity to existing facilities in the rural areas of the province, creating roughly 300 extra acute beds and 135 ICU beds covering areas such as George, Hermanus, Worcester, Paarl and Vredendal.
Premier Winde says there are also plans to build more hospital capacity in the Cape metro.
We have identified potential for another 180 beds in the metro, depending on the installation of oxygen points and staff availability. These can be scaled up if and when they are required.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
