Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive
Residents in the Western Cape were left breathing a sigh of relief on Monday evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa exempted the province from strict new Covid-19 rules applying to the country's beaches.
Revealing the latest measures being implemented in response to the second wave, Ramaphosa closed beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route, and KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday the City of Cape Town's Richard Bosmas clarified what the position is in the Western Cape.
In the Northern Cape and Western Cape, all beaches that are open to the public shall be open between 9am and 6pm.Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
I've got staff out and about, engaging with the public, making them aware there are these operating times.Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The threat is if we don't comply [with the regulations] the beaches could be closed completely.Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
#PoliceMinistry Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele accompanied by SAPS management will on Wednesday embark on a day-long visit to various beaches in Cape Town to inspect operational deployments as well as assess adherence to lockdown regulations. MLhttps://t.co/23fjA4EFZE pic.twitter.com/7IligqXaab— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 16, 2020
Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele is visiting nine beaches in Cape Town on Wednesday to ensure visitors are playing by the rules.
He'll be carrying out spot checks at the following beaches to assess adherence to lockdown regulations:
06:00 Strand Beach
06:45 Macassar Beach
07:15. Monwabisi Beach
09:00 Mnandi Beach
09:45 Strandfontein
10:45 Muizenberg
13:00 Camps Bay
13:30 Clifton
14: 15 Big Bay
Honorable Bheki Cele @ Strandfontein Pavilion #16thdecember pic.twitter.com/qeBFpIv40m— JupitersCock (@glenlveafc) December 16, 2020
RELATED: Winde welcomes exemption of Cape beaches from festive season closures
RELATED: Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith
RELATED: What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban
Still confused? Click below to hear the City's Richard Bosman explaining the rules around beach operating times:
More from Local
Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the first peak.Read More
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine
Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.Read More
Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling
The court dismissed the application by public sector unions seeking to force government to implement salary hikes for this year.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban
Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions.Read More
Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital
Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers has handed over new R750,000 Covid-19 isolation facility to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda on Tuesday.Read More
10 percent of South Africas had suicidal thoughts this year - survey
Online survey tool Ovatoyou asked 2 000 South Africans for their reflections on 2020 and how they feel going into the new year.Read More
ConCourt warns against judges issuing cost orders against Mkhwebane willy-nilly
The Public Protector has had a personal cost order set aside by the Constitutional Court, where she had both a win and a loss in her appeal bid.Read More
Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.Read More