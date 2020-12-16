Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive





Residents in the Western Cape were left breathing a sigh of relief on Monday evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa exempted the province from strict new Covid-19 rules applying to the country's beaches.

Revealing the latest measures being implemented in response to the second wave, Ramaphosa closed beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday the City of Cape Town's Richard Bosmas clarified what the position is in the Western Cape.

In the Northern Cape and Western Cape, all beaches that are open to the public shall be open between 9am and 6pm. Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I've got staff out and about, engaging with the public, making them aware there are these operating times. Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The threat is if we don't comply [with the regulations] the beaches could be closed completely. Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

#PoliceMinistry Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele accompanied by SAPS management will on Wednesday embark on a day-long visit to various beaches in Cape Town to inspect operational deployments as well as assess adherence to lockdown regulations. MLhttps://t.co/23fjA4EFZE pic.twitter.com/7IligqXaab — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele is visiting nine beaches in Cape Town on Wednesday to ensure visitors are playing by the rules.

He'll be carrying out spot checks at the following beaches to assess adherence to lockdown regulations:

06:00 Strand Beach

06:45 Macassar Beach

07:15. Monwabisi Beach

09:00 Mnandi Beach

09:45 Strandfontein

10:45 Muizenberg

13:00 Camps Bay

13:30 Clifton

14: 15 Big Bay

