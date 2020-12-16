DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has sent a lawyer's letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The opposition party wants the national government to explain why they chose to close the beaches in the Garden Route District for the entirety of the festive season.
All beaches in the Garden Route district will be closed from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.
RELATED: Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns
The DA says it has given the government until 5pm on Wednesday 16 December to respond, failing which the party will approach the courts for urgent relief.
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says the provincial government had submitted plans to the national government on how it would manage the seasonal influx of tourists who visit the Cape for its beach tourism.
Unlike the Eastern Cape, Gwarube says the Western Cape government and coastal municipalities are not in favour of any closure of beaches over the festive season.
She adds that the Garden Route’s coastal economies cannot afford to be closed for the festive season because they are nearing total collapse.
When these consultations were done, there was a strong case being made not only by the province but also by the local municipalities in the affected area that there would be an intensified enforcement of the regulations as per the area being a Covid-19 hotspotSiviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
There were representations made about the readiness of the provincial government to put extra measures in place for any increase hospitalisations.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
Unlike some other provinces who made the case that they would like their coastal areas closed, our view is that there needs to be a far more nuanced approach to dealing with the Garden Route.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
We've got to save the little jobs that are left... Representations were made to the national government that we can sustain and manage numbers while also opening up the economy.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
