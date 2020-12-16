Granting private rail firms access to SA's rail network is a win-win says RRA
From October 2021, private rail firms are set to be given access to the country's rail network.
It's part of the government's reconstruction and recovery plan and will see access fees being paid to Transnet.
CapeTalk's John Maytham spoke to CEO of the RailRoad Association Mesela Nhlapo who says there are over 200 private rail entities currently operating in South Africa.
Traxtion has announced that with their third party access they will invest R1.7 billion in the country today, and that will amount to R17 billion over the next four of five years.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - RailRoad Association (RRA)
These are local companies, not foreign companies, who are already doing business with the mines.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - RailRoad Association (RRA)
Nhlapo is adamant the move is not privatisation:
All we are asking for is access to the main network, it is absolutely not privatisaion.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - RailRoad Association (RRA)
It has benefits for Transnet and the entire country. It will unlock billions of rand in industry investment immediately.Mesela Nhlapo, CEO - RailRoad Association (RRA)
Listen to the full conversation below:
