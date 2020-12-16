FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
It happens every December - banks deduct debit orders earlier than the agreed monthly date.
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has confirmed on CapeTalk that if a bank unilaterally debits a client’s account on a date other than that agreed, it constitutes a breach.
RELATED: Early December debit orders - is it legal?
However, there is an exception you might not have picked up in the fine print:
A lot of debit orders we sign have a little clause... that I or we agree that the first payment instruction will be issued on whatever date, and thereafter regularly according to the agreement - except in December in which case the debit may go off on a particular date.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler notes that more companies than usual are debiting accounts early this year.
This is because so many more consumers’ finances are dire due to the devastating circumstances of 2020.
Some debit orders went off as early as last Friday - the 11th!!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler followed up on one such case with First National Bank (FNB).
RELATED: FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?
The bank emphasized that it would not penalise customers if there were no funds in their account when an early debit order was processed.
Furthermore, the customer’s credit records will still remain intact if the early debit order returns unpaid, as long as the customer pays their instalment for the month as per their contract with the Bank.Kuben Gounden, CEO - FNB Retail Collections
The intention of an early debit order is to help customers manage their money by paying their usual instalment as soon as their December salary payment.Kuben Gounden, CEO - FNB Retail Collections
Listen to the conversation in detail below:
This article first appeared on 702 : FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
