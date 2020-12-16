Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The Placebo Effect"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
View all Local
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
banks
Wendy Knowler
debit order
early debit orders
early December debit orders

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

It happens every December - banks deduct debit orders earlier than the agreed monthly date.

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has confirmed on CapeTalk that if a bank unilaterally debits a client’s account on a date other than that agreed, it constitutes a breach.

RELATED: Early December debit orders - is it legal?

However, there is an exception you might not have picked up in the fine print:

A lot of debit orders we sign have a little clause... that I or we agree that the first payment instruction will be issued on whatever date, and thereafter regularly according to the agreement - except in December in which case the debit may go off on a particular date.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler notes that more companies than usual are debiting accounts early this year.

This is because so many more consumers’ finances are dire due to the devastating circumstances of 2020.

Some debit orders went off as early as last Friday - the 11th!!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler followed up on one such case with First National Bank (FNB).

RELATED: FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

The bank emphasized that it would not penalise customers if there were no funds in their account when an early debit order was processed.

Furthermore, the customer’s credit records will still remain intact if the early debit order returns unpaid, as long as the customer pays their instalment for the month as per their contract with the Bank.

Kuben Gounden, CEO - FNB Retail Collections

The intention of an early debit order is to help customers manage their money by paying their usual instalment as soon as their December salary payment.

Kuben Gounden, CEO - FNB Retail Collections

Listen to the conversation in detail below:


This article first appeared on 702 : FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits


16 December 2020 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
banks
Wendy Knowler
debit order
early debit orders
early December debit orders

More from Business

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon truck lorry 123rfbusiness 123rf

Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year

15 December 2020 8:36 PM

Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

father-christmas-porridgejpg

[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180425saftu-protestjpg

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty

15 December 2020 2:41 PM

"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pharmacists working in pharmacy medicines 123rf

Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever

15 December 2020 11:52 AM

CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban

14 December 2020 7:17 PM

That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

transnetjpgtrain

Granting private rail firms access to SA's rail network is a win-win says RRA

16 December 2020 12:52 PM

The RailRoad Association's CEO Mesela Nhlapo tells John Maytham the move will unlock billions of rand in industry investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive

16 December 2020 11:06 AM

The City's Richard Bosman explains how the new regulations will affect beachgoers in the Western Cape this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

16 December 2020 10:32 AM

Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the first peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

947-breakfast-club-ill-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-but-only-if-its-freejpg

SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine

16 December 2020 10:11 AM

Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200221-cosatu-edjpg

Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling

16 December 2020 8:39 AM

The court dismissed the application by public sector unions seeking to force government to implement salary hikes for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

father-christmas-porridgejpg

[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180425saftu-protestjpg

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beach Tsitsikamma National Park 123rf

What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban

15 December 2020 5:04 PM

Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waterfall natural pool forest nature swimming hole 123rf

Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore

16 December 2020 9:43 AM

Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon truck lorry 123rfbusiness 123rf

Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year

15 December 2020 8:36 PM

Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

father-christmas-porridgejpg

[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty

15 December 2020 2:41 PM

"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pharmacists working in pharmacy medicines 123rf

Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever

15 December 2020 11:52 AM

CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020

15 December 2020 10:36 AM

These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2020

15 December 2020 10:08 AM

Do you remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in March this year? All of a sudden, things got real.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

Politics

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Business Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Magashule: ANC NEC will deal with recommendations of integrity committee report

16 December 2020 6:02 PM

NW ANC calls on mayor charged with alleged rape of 2 minors to step aside

16 December 2020 5:31 PM

Social cohesion cannot be achieved if women & children live in fear - Mthethwa

16 December 2020 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA