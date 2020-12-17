Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
"The Unlikely Mr Rogue is the story of the quiet man behind the so-called 'rogue unit' at SARS, who has become a lightning rod for so many in politics today."
That's the outline of the latest book by investigative journalist and author Evelyn Groenink.
"Mr Rogue" is Ivan Pillay, who headed the South African Revenue Service during the Zuma years.
Pillay was subjected to the now infamous smear campaign alleging he'd set up a ‘rogue unit’ of investigators at Sars.
ALSO READ: Pillay's early exit root of Gordhan's fraud charges
ALSO READ: High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit'
It’s "just Pillay’s luck" to be married to Groenink, who penned the bestselling Incorruptible: The Story of the Murders of Dulcie September, Anton Lubowski and Chris Hani.
Groenink joins Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show to talk about writing the very personal "Mr Rogue" book.
Whitfield himself has found facing Pillay rather intimidating, he admits.
In everyday life, is her husband also someone not to be crossed? he asks Groenink.
It's all about 'Are you here to do the right thing or are you just faffing about!'.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
If you're there to do the right thing, then everything's fine! And (chuckling) I've been trying to do the right thing for the past 30 years!Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
Groenink weighs in on how Pillay's mindset has been affected in the years since he was removed from Sars, the "rogue unit" report and its subsequent discrediting.
He doesn't hold a grievance, she says.
His mindset doesn't change that much... that you have to do something about building a tax organisation in South Africa that some people who don't want, to pay tax and then to use that money for the betterment of all South Africans...Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
It is that basic higher purpose as that team he was fired from used to call it.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
As far as I know him, he just wants to contribute wherever he can, always.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
She also talks about how it felt as the partner of someone who was unfairly discredited.
It was really double. On the one hand you're the life partner of somebody who is being maligned and loses his job, so that's bad. On the other hand, as a journalist, I found it all enormously interesting!Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
When it comes to us personally we didn't suffer as much as for instance members of the unit that was actually doing the fighting against organised crime. Some of those people were robbed, assaulted, suffered burglaries. Their relationships were under huge stress.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
We were not in the firing line to that extent.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
I've reported on Nicaragua and other countries where bands of freedom fighters with high hopes came to power and then greedy politicians also took over. To me this was like a déjà vu.Evelyn Groenink, Investigative journalist and author
Listen to the fascinating interview with Evelyn Groenink on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
More from Business
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer
US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.Read More
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders
Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?
What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
More from Politics
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches
The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route beaches throughout the festive season.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
Will President Ramaphosa introduce localised hot spot Covid-19 restrictions?
City Press reported that a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Executive believes the country will not return to hard lockdown.Read More
More from Local
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.Read More
Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.Read More
WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark
The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.Read More
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?
What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...Read More
'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme
Along with the local CAN, NEAD Community Development has been feeding up to 10 000 people a day since the start of lockdown.Read More
AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights
The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More