Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
One of the reasons sometimes given for investing in art is that you can actually see what your money's gone into.
But to really reap a return from this often lucrative market, you must know what you are doing.
Absa recently ran a webinar series to help demystify investing in art.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Bayliss, the bank's specialist art curator.
The series made the point that this branch of investing is open to anyone, says Bayliss.
He emphasizes that local artwork holds up on the international market.
So often we tend to look overseas and everywhere else and we don't really celebrate the rich talent that we actually have on this continent and in South Africa.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
When you buy art it is a long-term investment he reminds us.
You do have to live with that piece once it's on your wall.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
Or you put it in a cupboard and hope it goes up in value!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bayliss outlines some of the DOs and DON'Ts of choosing an art investment.
These include:
- Don't buy on impulse
- Buy within your budget
- Do your homework
- Learn from the experts at auction houses and galleries
- Look at the technique of the work
Investing in art doesn't necessarily require "lots of money" he says unless you're eyeing old masters like Pierneef and Irma Stern.
There are more affordable works that can be a couple of thousand to a couple of tens' of thousands.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
It's like any kind of investment - look at the artist... Have they evolved over time? Have they matured? You don't really want to invest in an artist that has been producing the same sort of work for a number of years.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
We have artists who are technically very, very proficient and can stand up against the best in the world.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
The global market accounts for about $65 billion of which the African market accounts for about $1 billion, and the South African market for about half of that.Paul Bayliss, Specialist art curator - Absa
Listen to Bayliss' art investment tips in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
More from Business
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty
"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban
That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine?Read More
More from Local
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Granting private rail firms access to SA's rail network is a win-win says RRA
The RailRoad Association's CEO Mesela Nhlapo tells John Maytham the move will unlock billions of rand in industry investment.Read More
Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive
The City's Richard Bosman explains how the new regulations will affect beachgoers in the Western Cape this festive season.Read More
Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the first peak.Read More
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine
Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.Read More
Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling
The court dismissed the application by public sector unions seeking to force government to implement salary hikes for this year.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
What constitutes a beach? Confusion reigns in the E.Cape over Cyril's beach ban
Journalist Estelle Ellis tries to clarify what constitutes a beach for the purposes of the government's new Covid-19 restrictions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore
Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this summer.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty
"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).Read More
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020
These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2020
Do you remember the stories that made waves and got your attention back in March this year? All of a sudden, things got real.Read More