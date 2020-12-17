AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights





The legality of the government's festive Covid-19 'beach ban' is set to play out in court.

AfriForum is among the applicants who have filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court to have the move declared unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Garden Route from December 16 to January 3 as part of measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

AfriForum's head of campaigns, Monique Taute tells CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about the court action:

The limiting of access to beaches that are public property amounts to the restriction of a basic human right. Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum

Taute says the Constitution states that basic human rights, such as freedom of movement, can only be restricted in certain circumstances:

It must firstly be justifiable, and secondly if it is supported by acceptable legislation. Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum

We are saying it is unconstitutional and it is discriminatory to close certain beaches, especially coastal towns that have been suffering the whole year. Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum

