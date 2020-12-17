'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme





The founder of a Cape Town-based NGO in Tafelsig says the forthcoming festive season will be 'very bleak' for those communities hit hardest by the national lockdown.

NEAD Community Development was established to empower and create opportunities for previously disadvantaged communities on the Cape Flats.

It's been supporting 22 feeding stations during lockdown, some days feeding up to 10 000 people.

Co-founder Joanie Fredericks says the situation for many people is dire:

I can already see people walking all over looking for food for their families this festive season. Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development

Fredricks says they don't receive any government support and rely on private individuals and institutions for help.

Tafelsig alone is 90 000 people strong and so we barely touch the surface of the people that really need food in the community. Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development

She says the Tafelsig community was hit particularly hard when the coronavirus crisis began:

When Level 5 was introduced back in March, almost everybody was immediately rendered vulnerable. Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development

This type of community doesn't have money in the bank, we don't have savings. Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development

These people struggle even to buy masks. Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development

