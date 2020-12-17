'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme
The founder of a Cape Town-based NGO in Tafelsig says the forthcoming festive season will be 'very bleak' for those communities hit hardest by the national lockdown.
NEAD Community Development was established to empower and create opportunities for previously disadvantaged communities on the Cape Flats.
It's been supporting 22 feeding stations during lockdown, some days feeding up to 10 000 people.
Co-founder Joanie Fredericks says the situation for many people is dire:
https://www.facebook.com/neadcommunitydevelopmentnpc/posts/2445029675798316
I can already see people walking all over looking for food for their families this festive season.Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development
Fredricks says they don't receive any government support and rely on private individuals and institutions for help.
Tafelsig alone is 90 000 people strong and so we barely touch the surface of the people that really need food in the community.Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development
She says the Tafelsig community was hit particularly hard when the coronavirus crisis began:
When Level 5 was introduced back in March, almost everybody was immediately rendered vulnerable.Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development
This type of community doesn't have money in the bank, we don't have savings.Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development
https://www.facebook.com/neadcommunitydevelopmentnpc/posts/2454308541537096
These people struggle even to buy masks.Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development
Click below to hear the full conversation with Joanie Fredericks, Co-founder of NEAD Community Development:
More from Local
AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights
The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Granting private rail firms access to SA's rail network is a win-win says RRA
The RailRoad Association's CEO Mesela Nhlapo tells John Maytham the move will unlock billions of rand in industry investment.Read More
Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive
The City's Richard Bosman explains how the new regulations will affect beachgoers in the Western Cape this festive season.Read More
Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the first peak.Read More
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine
Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over.Read More
Cosatu considering strike action after Appeal Court's wage deal ruling
The court dismissed the application by public sector unions seeking to force government to implement salary hikes for this year.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More