Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?





It's the time of year when malls and shopping centres are usually a-buzz with consumers, but after what has been a hellish 2020 for many businesses, things are far from 'usual'.

The impact of the national lockdown forced many retailers to simply shut up shop, many were unable to afford their rent.

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto asks Nosiphiwo Balfour a structured property finance specialist at Investec how things stand in the commercial property sector right now.

Retailers were hit the hardest. Clothing retailers, food retailers...the ones who were able to sustain themselves were essential services. Nosiphiwo Balfour, Structured Property Finance Specialist - Investec

Some tenants were not able to survive due to cash-flow constraints. Nosiphiwo Balfour, Structured Property Finance Specialist - Investec

There was a fine balance between staff salaries and major overheads, especially for the restaurant sector. Nosiphiwo Balfour, Structured Property Finance Specialist - Investec

Black Friday shoppers at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria at various stores. Credit: Supplied.

Back in April, some of South Africa’s main property organisations came together to form the “Property Industry Group”.

The Group aimed to coordinate the industry’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the devastating effects of the lockdown.

In some cases, it was offering rate discounts of up to 100% for tenants.

Balfour says since moving away from the harder lockdown, there has been glimmer of hope on the horizon.

As some of the restrictions have eased, some of those retailers have come back to trade which has allowed some of the concessions to ease. Nosiphiwo Balfour, Structured Property Finance Specialist - Investec

