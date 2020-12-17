WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark





The Western Cape's most senior doctor has responded to so-called 'Covid-denialists' who claim the coronavirus infection and death rates being provided by the health department are being exaggerated.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health says such claims are unhelpful and not the reality of those working on the frontline.

His comments come as the number of positive Covid-19 cases tops 10 000 in 24 hours.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies Dr Cloete says there are currently 2 000 covid patients in public and private hospitals in the Western Cape.

This means if you have anything else wrong with you over this coming couple of weeks, a heart attack or stroke, it's going to be very difficult for you to access healthcare. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Because there are people with Covid that are with comorbidities that are being admitted with oxygen, and probably the majority of them are dying. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

Latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000.

Dr Cloete says the fact still remains that the elderly and those with comorbidities are most at risk.

The biggest factor that increases your risk for hospitalisation, and therefore death, is age. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

The second biggest risk is diabetes. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department Of Health

