Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Those enjoying the sand, sun, and chilly waters of Cape Town's beaches might well have caught a glimpse of the Police Minister and his distinctive fedora on Wednesday.
Bheki Cele and senior members of SAPS were out at various beaches in the Mother City on the public holiday to monitor and enforce Covid-19 regulations.
But now it seems Bheki Cele could have got himself into some decidedly hot water after shutting down a commercial film shoot during his stop-off at Camps Bay beach.
@SAPoliceService minister Bheki Cele has called off a commercial filmed at Camps Bay Beach in Cape Town. The commercial organisers said they were given a permit by the @CityofCT.— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) December 16, 2020
@IOL @TheCapeArgus @mandietshwete @DailyVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/KNEynYY7jC
The minister was filmed in a confrontation with the City of Cape Town's safety and security Mayco Member JP Smith.
In the video Cele can be heard saying "This can't continue. Just shut it down before I shut it down."
He goes on to say, "You are breaking the law" and claims the Covid-19 regulations do not allow for the film shoot to take place.
Tony Marais is the executive producer of Red Petal Productions, speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit she says they were shut down for a second time on Thursday.
They shut us down today, we sent our crew home while we deal with the lawyers and try and get ourselves back up and running tomorrow.Toni Marais, Executive producer - Red Petal Productions
When I asked what law am I breaking, what regulations am I flouting, nobody could answer me.Toni Marais, Executive producer - Red Petal Productions
The police seemed to disregard our permit.Toni Marais, Executive producer - Red Petal Productions
Police shut down film production at Camps Bay beach for the second time this morning @TimesLIVE @BDliveSA @SundayTimesZA @CityofCT @CampsBayWatch @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/OTJ8MrjDA7— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 17, 2020
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says it will lay a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee against Cele.
We will lay a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee against the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, after he appeared to issue unlawful operational instructions to SAPS officials to shut down a film shoot at Camps Bay beach on Wednesday. https://t.co/xg6quQatcE— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 17, 2020
While JP Smith says the City will approach the courts for an urgent interdict to ' prevent the Minister from further interfering with other people's legal rights.'
The @CityofCT Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith says they will approach the court for an urgent interdict to prevent the Minister from further interfering with other people's legal rights. @IOL @TheCapeArgus @DailyVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/F6tq5wUkaz— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) December 16, 2020
Listen to the full conversation with Red Petal Productions' Tony Marais:
