I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer





American Lisa Bari volunteered for the Johnson & Johnson experimental coronavirus vaccine because she wants to do "absolutely everything she can" to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

39-year-old Bari is a health policy strategist and consultant and founder of Emphasis Health.

Picture supplied by Lisa Bari

She received the first dose of the vaccine (or placebo) on 30 November.

The second dose is due on 27 January.

"Even if the J&J vaccine isn't approved or doesn't move forward, I would take another vaccine as soon as it is offered to me."

Bari discusses her experience in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

She reports that she's feeling great now although it's hard to be sure because vaccination can make people "very suggestible".

I did have a headache and some body aches afterwards but it's hard to know whether it's me really wanting it to be the vaccine versus the placebo. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

It was not any worse than a normal flu vaccine... certainly nothing that would deter me. . Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

I understand that in South Africa as well the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in stage three trials. I have no doubt that they also need people to volunteer there as well. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

Bari says her decision was driven by the fact that she really trusts the science.

Also as a young and healthy person she would not be first in line for a vaccine in the future that would be in short supply.

All of the safety profiles are very good for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, just like the other vaccines testing right now. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

I've got a public health background... I know just how important this is. We need people who are healthy to volunteer. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

It's such an important thing for these vaccines to be tested and trialed on tens of thousands of people to get the safety and efficacy information. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

The problem with anti-vaxxer messages is that they get amplified by social media and also traditional media, she says.

It's a really good story and of course it's strong emotions, so people want to share messages... but I think most people in the US eventually will get the vaccine. Lisa Bari, Health policy strategist and consultant (US)

Listen to the interview with the vaccine trial volunteer below:

