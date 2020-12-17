SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
Countries around the world are taking their place in the queue to access Covid-19 vaccines.
But South Africa has missed a deadline to pay a deposit to join the WHO's Covax programme, it became apparent on Thursday.
The R327 million the Solidarity Fund has committed to paying is a 15% deposit.
The balance of 85% that needs to be secured will be provided in guarantees by the South African government.
The deposit can't be paid however, until government provides the guarantees.
There has been no comment on the missed deadline from National Treasury.
Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande has been quoted as saying the fund will make its payment as soon as it gets the go-ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, which runs Covax.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Antony Sguazzin from Bloomberg News, where the report appeared.
This facility – known as #COVAX – pools resources and shares vaccine development risk to ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 14, 2020
I don't think they've definitely missed access to the first tranche of vaccines, but they did set their own deadline...Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
They need to provide a guarantee - something around R2.2 billion - to get access to enough vaccine to vaccinate 10% of South Africa's population.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
They haven't provided that guarantee. That's not speculation, that's something Treasury has confirmed.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
I'm not sure what the reason is - whether they can't find the money or whether there's some kind of issue with the PSMA which is what we've heard before.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
The bottom line is the guarantee has not been provided and the Solidarity Fund is standing ready to make the R327 million deposit payment.
For more detail, listen to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
More from Business
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer
US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.Read More
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders
Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
More from Local
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.Read More
Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.Read More
WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark
The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.Read More
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?
What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...Read More
'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme
Along with the local CAN, NEAD Community Development has been feeding up to 10 000 people a day since the start of lockdown.Read More
AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights
The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More