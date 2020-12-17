Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time with Aubrey: Inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: The Pan-African pantheon
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Koffi Kouakou
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area. 17 December 2020 8:53 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. 17 December 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
View all Politics
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector? What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto... 17 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Business
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
WHO
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
solidarity fund
Antony Sguazzin
Covax programme
vaccine access
Covax

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

Countries around the world are taking their place in the queue to access Covid-19 vaccines.

But South Africa has missed a deadline to pay a deposit to join the WHO's Covax programme, it became apparent on Thursday.

The R327 million the Solidarity Fund has committed to paying is a 15% deposit.

The balance of 85% that needs to be secured will be provided in guarantees by the South African government.

ALSO READ: Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt

The deposit can't be paid however, until government provides the guarantees.

There has been no comment on the missed deadline from National Treasury.

Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande has been quoted as saying the fund will make its payment as soon as it gets the go-ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, which runs Covax.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Antony Sguazzin from Bloomberg News, where the report appeared.

I don't think they've definitely missed access to the first tranche of vaccines, but they did set their own deadline...

Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

They need to provide a guarantee - something around R2.2 billion - to get access to enough vaccine to vaccinate 10% of South Africa's population.

Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

They haven't provided that guarantee. That's not speculation, that's something Treasury has confirmed.

Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

I'm not sure what the reason is - whether they can't find the money or whether there's some kind of issue with the PSMA which is what we've heard before.

Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

The bottom line is the guarantee has not been provided and the Solidarity Fund is standing ready to make the R327 million deposit payment.

For more detail, listen to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury


17 December 2020 6:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
WHO
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
solidarity fund
Antony Sguazzin
Covax programme
vaccine access
Covax

More from Business

ivan-pillay-ewn-cropjpg

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lisa-barijpg

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders

17 December 2020 7:01 PM

Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping mall South Africa 2020

Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?

17 December 2020 11:14 AM

What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon truck lorry 123rfbusiness 123rf

Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year

15 December 2020 8:36 PM

Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

father-christmas-porridgejpg

[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

irenemccullagh-im5-3032-huey-bambi-bucket-fire-oudekraal-dec-2020jpg

[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay

17 December 2020 8:53 PM

Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

campsbayfirepic.jpg

Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire

17 December 2020 4:57 PM

The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

campsbay

Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action

17 December 2020 3:26 PM

Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark

17 December 2020 2:30 PM

The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping mall South Africa 2020

Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?

17 December 2020 11:14 AM

What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

feedingjpg

'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme

17 December 2020 10:15 AM

Along with the local CAN, NEAD Community Development has been feeding up to 10 000 people a day since the start of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

camps-baygif

AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights

17 December 2020 9:37 AM

The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

Business Local

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Business Local Lifestyle

'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme

Local

Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action

Local

EWN Highlights

Second virus wave pressures Sweden

17 December 2020 7:45 PM

Self-isolation rush after France's Macron catches COVID-19

17 December 2020 7:37 PM

DPE supports SAA’s administrators' bid to reduce pilots’ high salaries, perks

17 December 2020 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA