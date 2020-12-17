Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire





Fire crews are battling a wildfire that broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area near Camps Bay on Thursday afternoon.

A call was received at 14:41 alerting emergency services to a fire on the slopes of the mountain.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, along with teams from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are on the scene.

The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and SANParks says no property is in danger at this stage.

#Wildfire Alert 🔥: A new wildfire started in Bakoven / Oudekraal area near Camps Bay. @cptfrs and @TableMountainNP are on scene. Please be careful if driving on Victoria Drive. pic.twitter.com/UYf7Rbhgv9 — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) December 17, 2020

Cape Town - Victoria Road (Update): ROAD CLOSED between Bakoven and Llandudno #CapeFire #CampsBay https://t.co/i0JWdsRrWL — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 17, 2020

On Wednesday the Western Cape’s emergency services revealed they have enlisted the help of drones to help locate and identify wildfires this fire season.