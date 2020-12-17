Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Crime Time with Aubrey: Inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: The Pan-African pantheon
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Koffi Kouakou
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area. 17 December 2020 8:53 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. 17 December 2020 4:57 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector? What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto... 17 December 2020 11:14 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire

17 December 2020 4:57 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Cape Fire Season
Wildfire
Camps Bay
fire season

The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Fire crews are battling a wildfire that broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area near Camps Bay on Thursday afternoon.

A call was received at 14:41 alerting emergency services to a fire on the slopes of the mountain.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, along with teams from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are on the scene.

The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and SANParks says no property is in danger at this stage.

RELATED: Listeners ask ‘why not use drones to fight fire?’ A drone expert answers…

On Wednesday the Western Cape’s emergency services revealed they have enlisted the help of drones to help locate and identify wildfires this fire season.


Cape Fire Season
Wildfire
Camps Bay
fire season

irenemccullagh-im5-3032-huey-bambi-bucket-fire-oudekraal-dec-2020jpg

[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay

17 December 2020 8:53 PM

Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

campsbay

Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action

17 December 2020 3:26 PM

Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.

hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark

17 December 2020 2:30 PM

The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.

Shopping mall South Africa 2020

Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?

17 December 2020 11:14 AM

What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...

feedingjpg

'People will starve this festive season Mr President' - CPT feeding scheme

17 December 2020 10:15 AM

Along with the local CAN, NEAD Community Development has been feeding up to 10 000 people a day since the start of lockdown.

camps-baygif

AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights

17 December 2020 9:37 AM

The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

vineyard-sunrisejpg

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

