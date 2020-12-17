[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Choppers have been deployed to help quell raging fires that broke out in Masiphumelele close to Ocean View on Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but crews are coming up against strong winds that are fanning the flames.
A chopper is assisting with water bombing at the Masiphumelele fire in Cape Town.— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) December 17, 2020
Video: City's Fire and Rescue Services pic.twitter.com/pEB5ItkgFj
Fire earlier today in Site 5 (Masiphumelele) Fish Hoek in the W/Cape pic.twitter.com/4avaP5cr5Y— 🇿🇦★👑 S'thembiso 👑★🇿🇦 (@king_sthera13) December 17, 2020
READ: Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
Meanwhile, fire crews continued to battle a raging wildfire on the slopes of Table Mountain close to Camps Bay on Thursday evening.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, along with teams from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire were on the scene after receiving an alert just before 3pm.
A number of roads in the area were closed but no damage to property was reported.
Local photographer Irene McCullagh captured these images. (http://www.irene-mccullagh.com/)
Earlier this week emergency services in the Western Cape announced they have enlisted the help of drones to locate and identify wildfires this fire season.
