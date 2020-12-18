Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire





Scores of people have been left destitute after a devastating fire ripped through the Masiphumelele informal settlement on Thursday.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service battled for several hours to put out the blaze after being alerted to a “plume of thick black smoke” just after 4pm.

Choppers were also sent in to help douse the flames, which were fanned by strong winds.

In a statement, the City said their initial counts indicated that about 1,000 dwellings had been affected by the fire.

Jermaine Carelse from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto for an update on the situation on the ground.

He says, so far there have been no reports of any fatalities or injuries.

Obviously, they'll have to sift through all the debris there...after that, we can make a proper assessment. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services

Speaking about the prevalence of fires in the city at this time of year, Carelse says the dry, windy conditions are especially condusive for runaway fires.

We would like to urge the public if you make fires that it be done in designated areas and obviously call the emergency services if you see any sign of smoke. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services

Meanwhile, the City’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato, has indicated that he will declare a local disaster within the next couple of days.

‘This is in terms of a new process. Due to National Government budget cuts, the City is no longer able to offer the extra service of providing fire and flood kits to residents outside of declared disasters'

Local NGO Living Hope is appealing for donations of the following items:

-Tinned food

Dried food goods

Hygiene items -Kitchen items and mattresses/bedding

Donations to Living Hope’s Disaster Relief Fund can be paid to: Bank: FNB Branch: 202309 Account number: Disaster Appeal account Account number: 62672419267

