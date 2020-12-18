Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Scores of people have been left destitute after a devastating fire ripped through the Masiphumelele informal settlement on Thursday.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service battled for several hours to put out the blaze after being alerted to a “plume of thick black smoke” just after 4pm.
Choppers were also sent in to help douse the flames, which were fanned by strong winds.
In a statement, the City said their initial counts indicated that about 1,000 dwellings had been affected by the fire.
@alanwinde @WesternCapeGov @Our_DA @vwsfires @cptfrs Thousands without homes caused by massive raging fire in #Masiphumelele, please send help and resources. #Masiphumelele pic.twitter.com/y2Ui7Yi9SB— Teboho (@azbeto747) December 17, 2020
Jermaine Carelse from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto for an update on the situation on the ground.
He says, so far there have been no reports of any fatalities or injuries.
Obviously, they'll have to sift through all the debris there...after that, we can make a proper assessment.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services
Speaking about the prevalence of fires in the city at this time of year, Carelse says the dry, windy conditions are especially condusive for runaway fires.
We would like to urge the public if you make fires that it be done in designated areas and obviously call the emergency services if you see any sign of smoke.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services
CAPE TOWN FIRE AND RESCUE: Local disaster will be declared after devastating blaze in informal settlement of Masiphumelele https://t.co/Ry8ylSYIpM— Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) December 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the City’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato, has indicated that he will declare a local disaster within the next couple of days.
‘This is in terms of a new process. Due to National Government budget cuts, the City is no longer able to offer the extra service of providing fire and flood kits to residents outside of declared disasters'
#MasiphumeleleFire About 1000 structures were destroyed in a blaze last night in Masiphumelele. This morning, residents are sifting through the wreckage, trying to salvage what they can. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/XTyj5tcjNh— Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) December 18, 2020
RELATED: [IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay]
Local NGO Living Hope is appealing for donations of the following items:
-Tinned food
- Dried food goods
- Hygiene items -Kitchen items and mattresses/bedding
Donations to Living Hope’s Disaster Relief Fund can be paid to: Bank: FNB Branch: 202309 Account number: Disaster Appeal account Account number: 62672419267https://www.facebook.com/LivingHopeSouthAfrica/posts/10158813338229868
More from Local
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.Read More
Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.Read More
WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark
The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.Read More