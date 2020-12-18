Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
For a great many South Africans the Covid-19 national lockdown bought with it extreme hardship.
Scores of people lost their jobs, others were forced to close businesses and, in an already difficult economic climate, were left wondering how they would survive.
Food security became a huge concern, and feeding schemes buckled under the weight of demand.
This week the Competition Commission released its latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report in which it reveals how food retailers benefited financially from the lockdown.
It says while food prices spiked at the start of lockdown, they haven't yet returned to normal levels.
The results from all of the retailers suggest that they've done pretty well over this period.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
It's clear that the [food] retailers have taken a lot more margins...and that's a concern for us.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Our concern is that without continued regulation and oversight, a number of powerful retailers have the ability to recoup and bring their losses down for this whole year period.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Prices are still higher than they should be.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Click below to hear more about the findings of the Competition Commission's December report:
