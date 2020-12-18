'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident





As aid efforts get underway to help the thousands of people displaced by the devastating fire that ripped through Masiphumelele on Thursday, one local resident has described the scenes of devastation there this afternoon.

Apish Tthsesh lives in Masiphumele and is the co-founder of local NPO Waves for Change, a child-friendly mental health service that supports at-risk youth, many of whom also hail from the township.

People were made homeless in the blink of an eye... Apish Tthsesh, Co-Founder - Waves for Change

People are wandering around trying to get food... Apish Tthsesh, Co-Founder - Waves for Change

In a statement on Thursday night, the City of Cape Town said their initial counts indicated that about 1,000 dwellings had been affected by the fire.

Local NPO Living Hope who is coordinating relief efforts estimates the number as being closer to 1 200.

It's like a scene out of Armageddon. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

It's probably up to four-thousand people who are left homeless. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

People are holding their site so that nobody else takes it. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Many of those folk have possibly gone to the Eastern Cape already which complicates it significantly. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

The organisation is collecting donations and coordinating the relief effort.

Thomas explains which items are most desperately needed:

Food, clothing, bedding, mattresses, baby food, baby clothes... Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

The City’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato is expected to declare a local disaster within the next couple of days.

Once that happens, says Thomas, then the City will be able to distribute fire building kits.

That's just a raw structure. It gives you no bedding, no clothing, no pots and pans. Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope

Donations to Living Hope’s Disaster Relief Fund can be paid to: Bank: FNB Branch: 202309 Disaster Appeal account number: 62672419267 Please mark the donation: Masi Fire