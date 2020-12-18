'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
As aid efforts get underway to help the thousands of people displaced by the devastating fire that ripped through Masiphumelele on Thursday, one local resident has described the scenes of devastation there this afternoon.
Apish Tthsesh lives in Masiphumele and is the co-founder of local NPO Waves for Change, a child-friendly mental health service that supports at-risk youth, many of whom also hail from the township.
People were made homeless in the blink of an eye...Apish Tthsesh, Co-Founder - Waves for Change
People are wandering around trying to get food...Apish Tthsesh, Co-Founder - Waves for Change
In a statement on Thursday night, the City of Cape Town said their initial counts indicated that about 1,000 dwellings had been affected by the fire.
Local NPO Living Hope who is coordinating relief efforts estimates the number as being closer to 1 200.
It's like a scene out of Armageddon.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
It's probably up to four-thousand people who are left homeless.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
People are holding their site so that nobody else takes it.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Many of those folk have possibly gone to the Eastern Cape already which complicates it significantly.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
The organisation is collecting donations and coordinating the relief effort.
Thomas explains which items are most desperately needed:
Food, clothing, bedding, mattresses, baby food, baby clothes...Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
The City’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato is expected to declare a local disaster within the next couple of days.
Once that happens, says Thomas, then the City will be able to distribute fire building kits.
That's just a raw structure. It gives you no bedding, no clothing, no pots and pans.Pastor John Thomas, Founder and executive director - Living Hope
Donations to Living Hope’s Disaster Relief Fund can be paid to: Bank: FNB Branch: 202309 Disaster Appeal account number: 62672419267 Please mark the donation: Masi Fire
More from Local
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the Masiphumulele informal settlement on Thursday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.Read More
Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Toni Marais from Red Petal Productions says none of the Saps officers were able to tell her which laws the shoot was breaking.Read More
WC top doc responds to Covid-denialists as SA daily cases top 10 000 mark
The latest figures put the number of Covid-related deaths in South Africa at just under 24 000 says Dr Keith Cloete.Read More