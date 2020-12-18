We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely





We may like to think of biltong as a uniquely South Africa product but of course, it's not.

Drying meat to preserve it is an age-old technique practised in many parts of the world.

In South Africa, it's thought to have originated with the country's original inhabitants.

Then the Voortrekkers found it a handy way to transport meat on their arduous travels.

© Kendal Swart/123rf.com

There's discussion around whether we should try and get international recognition for biltong as a unique SA product.

That's been successfully done with rooibos and Karoo lamb through geographical indication status.

GI status has the huge spinoffs of better prices and increased sales on international markets.

But achieving this for biltong would be tricky says Charl de Villiers, chairperson of Game SA which represents the local game meat industry.

There's no formal application he notes; the issue has just come up in discussion.

We were asked whether we think it would be a good idea... At this stage I don't think there's anything concrete happening. Charl de Villiers, Chair - Game SA

It would be a difficult to make a convincing argument that local biltong should get GI status he says.

Obviously in South Africa it's made all over. It's also made in Namibia and Zimbabwe and Botswana, so it very much originates from the southern African region. Charl de Villiers, Chair - Game SA

The definition of GI requires that the product must originate from a specific location says de Villiers.

On top of that it must be made according to traditional methods and enjoy a good reputation connected to its geographical origin.

From a South African point of view we want that recognition... but it will be a tricky exercise when making a GI application to convince them that it has a certain flavour for instance or that it's made in a different way or something in the environment influences the flavour that's unique to South Africa. Charl de Villiers, Chair - Game SA

For more detail, take a listen: