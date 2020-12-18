Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors

18 December 2020 1:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Newlands
spur
spur corporation
Spur Steak Ranch
Lockdown
COVID-19
spur restaurants
#FlattenTheCurve
Allen Ambor
Golden Spur

'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.

The success story of the Spur Steak Ranch franchise started on 24 October 1967 when Allen Ambor opened the doors of the Golden Spur in Dean Street, Newlands.

It later moved to premises in Ashley Cooper House on the Main Road corner.

Spur on Facebook @SpurSteakRanches

On The Afternoon Drive, listeners share their fond memories of a steakhouse that had become an institution in the Cape Town suburb.

RELATED: LISTEN: Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19

John Maytham asks Ambor how it all started way back in the sixties. (Ambor's retirement was announced in 2019)

I put myself through university working for a steakhouse in Johannesburg and made up my mind that that was what I wanted to do.

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

I went backwards and forwards to Cape Town for two-and-a-half years... Today, looking back, I just don't understand how I could have been so cursedly optimistic about eventually finding premises...

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

On my very last trip I found the premises in Dean Street that Golden Spur stood in and it needed to be built!

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

I had my very first date at the Spur in Adderley Street!

John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host

That was about the fourth Spur.

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

Maytham shares some messages from CapeTalk listeners recalling their fond memories of the Golden Spur.

I was still at school - most Friday nights we'd go off to the Golden Spur. We'd usually have to queue up outside. Allen would come out and chat...

CapeTalk listener

We used to take our kids there in the early 70s and it was always so fascinating because, without fail, one of them would knock a cooldrink over! We eventually said we're not going to take you again and my seven-year-old said, but mom if we knock it over when we're almost finished we always get a new one!

CapeTalk listener

These were fantastic days. Eating was in Sea Point, restaurant-wise, and everybody told me I was stark raving mad opening in Newlands, but I felt the dynamic was right... It was a very good residential area... It had the rugby grounds...

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

It turned out I was right... but it was hard, hard graft. We did everything - we made fruit juices, sauces, cut meat, baked...

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

It's terribly sad that it had to close its doors, but it's a whole lot of circumstance that's led to that.

Allen Ambor, Founder - Spur

Listen to Ambor share his memories of Golden Spur:


