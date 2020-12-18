Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
Unions are accusing the Department of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) of mismanaging the business rescue process South African Airways (SAA) is undergoing.
This includes a dispute over unpaid salaries.
At the same time the DPE is backing SAA's decision to lock out pilots until they agree to new terms and conditions of employment.
ALSO READ: Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
Lester Kiewit interviews the president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi.
She notes that Sacca acts together with the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) on SAA issues.
At issue is the DPE's attempt to negotiate directly with unions about the salaries to be paid to SAA employees.
According to unions, the SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPS) are offering three months' pay and a 13th cheque in lieu of eight months’ salary.
The DPE themselves endorsed the [business rescue] plan and we were left out in the cold in terms of our suggestions.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
Now that they have to implement the plan they endorsed, they want employees again to make huge sacrifices... people who are losing their houses and cars...Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
On top of mismanaging the plan she says, the department has also been dishonest.
What in actual fact is happening is that employees need to take a three-month salary - that's three months' salary minus Ters, minus tax. An employee would basically be taking home a month and one week of a salary having lost eight months of wages!Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
They want to channel this money to subsidiaries at the expense of employees.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
Nsibanyoni-Mugambi emphasizes she understands that subsidiaries must be recapitalised, but this must be done properly.
She says the DPE earlier indicated that dealing with the salary issue is not its responsibility and Sacca should approach the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) and SAA management.
Now that they want to coerce us into this deal, now they're prepared to discuss salaries!Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
The DPE must really choose whether they are the shareholder or whether they are the employer. In this regard they're acting as the employer - the BRPs have been very clear that they cannot pay a cent because there are conditions attached to this money.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca
Listen to Sacca's argument below:
More from Local
'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'
The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.Read More
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the Masiphumulele informal settlement on Thursday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Camps Bay ablaze - crews battle raging wildfire
The coastal road (Victoria Road) to Hout Bay has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.Read More
More from Politics
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches
The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route beaches throughout the festive season.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening
The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response.Read More
More from Business
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer
US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.Read More
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders
Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?
What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More