Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest





Unions are accusing the Department of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) of mismanaging the business rescue process South African Airways (SAA) is undergoing.

This includes a dispute over unpaid salaries.

At the same time the DPE is backing SAA's decision to lock out pilots until they agree to new terms and conditions of employment.

Lester Kiewit interviews the president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi.

She notes that Sacca acts together with the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) on SAA issues.

At issue is the DPE's attempt to negotiate directly with unions about the salaries to be paid to SAA employees.

According to unions, the SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPS) are offering three months' pay and a 13th cheque in lieu of eight months’ salary.

The DPE themselves endorsed the [business rescue] plan and we were left out in the cold in terms of our suggestions. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

Now that they have to implement the plan they endorsed, they want employees again to make huge sacrifices... people who are losing their houses and cars... Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

On top of mismanaging the plan she says, the department has also been dishonest.

What in actual fact is happening is that employees need to take a three-month salary - that's three months' salary minus Ters, minus tax. An employee would basically be taking home a month and one week of a salary having lost eight months of wages! Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

They want to channel this money to subsidiaries at the expense of employees. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi emphasizes she understands that subsidiaries must be recapitalised, but this must be done properly.

She says the DPE earlier indicated that dealing with the salary issue is not its responsibility and Sacca should approach the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) and SAA management.

Now that they want to coerce us into this deal, now they're prepared to discuss salaries! Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

The DPE must really choose whether they are the shareholder or whether they are the employer. In this regard they're acting as the employer - the BRPs have been very clear that they cannot pay a cent because there are conditions attached to this money. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

Listen to Sacca's argument below: