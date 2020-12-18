Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
New music by Hot Water!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Copley - Lead Singer at Hot Water
Today at 18:09
Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'

18 December 2020 4:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fire
City of Cape Town
Masiphumelele
Informal Settlements
Masiphumele shack fire
Malusi Booi
Living Hope

The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.
Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The City of Cape Town says it's working around the clock to help residents of Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after a fire tore through the settlement on Thursday.

Upwards of 1,000 dwellings were damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on 18 December 2020 visited Masiphumelele after a massive fire raged through part of the informal settlement on 17 December 2020 leaving more than 1,000 homes destroyed. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The City is planning to declare a local disaster.

"It's like a scene out of Armageddon" reported Pastor John Thomas from NPO Living Hope in an earlier interview.

ALSO READ: 'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident

Lester Kiewit interviews Malusi Booi, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements.

Booi explains that recent budget cuts by national government are the reason Masiphumelele residents were not provided with fire kits.

What we have done for this particular informal settlement is to make sure we get assistance from our provincial government, that has come in handy.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

We also have a huge project going on in Masiphumelele for formal houses... We have built more than 1,000 houses. In the past month I handed over more than 400 houses.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

We are working around the clock to make sure that those citizens are attended to.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

A perennial problem though is that recipients of some of the houses rent them out and then go and build a shack in an informal settlement again, he says.

The City is appealing for donations of essential items like non-perishable food, blankets, nappies and baby milk.

The organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele is co-ordinating relief efforts.

You can contact them on 082 465 9067.

Listen to the interview with Booi below:


