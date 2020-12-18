'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'





Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The City of Cape Town says it's working around the clock to help residents of Masiphumelele in the Fish Hoek area after a fire tore through the settlement on Thursday.

Upwards of 1,000 dwellings were damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on 18 December 2020 visited Masiphumelele after a massive fire raged through part of the informal settlement on 17 December 2020 leaving more than 1,000 homes destroyed. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The City is planning to declare a local disaster.

The City’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato, has indicated that he will declare a local disaster within the next 72 hours and the Western Cape Government has been engaged already for an emergency gazetting of the local disaster, which is expected by next week. — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 17, 2020

"It's like a scene out of Armageddon" reported Pastor John Thomas from NPO Living Hope in an earlier interview.

Lester Kiewit interviews Malusi Booi, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements.

Booi explains that recent budget cuts by national government are the reason Masiphumelele residents were not provided with fire kits.

What we have done for this particular informal settlement is to make sure we get assistance from our provincial government, that has come in handy. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

We also have a huge project going on in Masiphumelele for formal houses... We have built more than 1,000 houses. In the past month I handed over more than 400 houses. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

We are working around the clock to make sure that those citizens are attended to. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - CoCT

A perennial problem though is that recipients of some of the houses rent them out and then go and build a shack in an informal settlement again, he says.

The City is appealing for donations of essential items like non-perishable food, blankets, nappies and baby milk.

The organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele is co-ordinating relief efforts.

You can contact them on 082 465 9067.

Listen to the interview with Booi below: