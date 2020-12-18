Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup
Russia cannot use its country name or flag at the next two Olympic Games - the Tokyo Games set for 2021 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The same circumstances will apply to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Individual athletes will be allowed to compete however under certain conditions, according to a ruling by the Court For Arbitration in Sport (CAS).
These include displaying the words "neutral athlete" if their kit has the name "Russia" in any language.
The Russian flag and anthem cannot be used.
CAS cut Russia's ban from all major sporting events down to two years.
It concerns the country's manipulation of laboratory data handed over for investigations into a doping scandal.
All considered, the ruling is actually "incredibly lenient" comments sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.
I can't believe that they [Russia] have gotten away with it the way that they have! What Russia's done over easily a decade is flagrantly dope, lie, cover up, obstruct the investigation...Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist
In effect all that's happened is they've rebranded Russia.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist
They can't use the flag; they can still wear Russian colours in their uniform; they can't hear the anthem; they can't have the name unless it's accompanied by something like 'neutral athlete'Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist
Would an athlete really care about these restrictions if they're still getting the personal adulation and financial rewards back home? asks Dr. Tucker.
Any medal that goes to a Russian athlete next year will be looked at with one raised eyebrow if not two...Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist
It's a problem that sport is losing its integrity, he concludes.
Listen to the sport scientist's outraged reaction to the CAS ruling below:
