Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season
To commemorate Reconciliation Day, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) kicked off its month-long special on 16 December.
It is also celebrating 21 years as a Unesco World Heritage Site, and its first anniversary as a Marine Protected Area.
The 25% reduced rate on tickets for South African adults will apply until 15 January.
The ticket price includes a return trip to the island, along with a tour of the island and the museum.
The special rate applies from Monday to Thursday:
South African Adult rate: R300 Non South African Adult rate: R600
South African Child (under 18) rate: R210 Non South African Child (under 18) rate: R310
There are a lot of us South Africans who haven't done it! Now there's no excuse...Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
Tickets are available on Webtickets.
Listen to Sara-Jayne King's weekend picks below: (Robben Island at 00:46)
More from Local
Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case
The police minister stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. Cele has now had to backtrack.Read More
'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'
The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.Read More
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the Masiphumulele informal settlement on Thursday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
More from Lifestyle
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore
Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this summer.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty
"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).Read More