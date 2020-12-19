Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season





© Thomas Brissiaud/123rf.com

To commemorate Reconciliation Day, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) kicked off its month-long special on 16 December.

It is also celebrating 21 years as a Unesco World Heritage Site, and its first anniversary as a Marine Protected Area.

The 25% reduced rate on tickets for South African adults will apply until 15 January.

The ticket price includes a return trip to the island, along with a tour of the island and the museum.

The special rate applies from Monday to Thursday:

South African Adult rate: R300 Non South African Adult rate: R600

South African Child (under 18) rate: R210 Non South African Child (under 18) rate: R310

There are a lot of us South Africans who haven't done it! Now there's no excuse... Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

Tickets are available on Webtickets.

Listen to Sara-Jayne King's weekend picks below: (Robben Island at 00:46)