Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case
Police Minister Bheki Cele sparked an outcry when he shut down an international film shoot at Camps Bay beach this week.
ALSO READ: Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action
Cele inspected a number of Cape Town beaches on 16 December to monitor compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
The minister was filmed in a confrontation with JP Smith, the City's Mayco Member for Safety and Security.
@SAPoliceService minister Bheki Cele has called off a commercial filmed at Camps Bay Beach in Cape Town. The commercial organisers said they were given a permit by the @CityofCT.— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) December 16, 2020
@IOL @TheCapeArgus @mandietshwete @DailyVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/KNEynYY7jC
Smith pointed out that the crew had a permit to film.
I expect that Minister Cele, as a member of the National Coronavirus Command Council, would be aware that since alert level 4, film and TV production sets have been deemed workspaces and allowed to operate under the risk adjusted strategy.... the latest regulations gazetted on Tuesday 15 December 2020 do not prohibit filming on beaches in Cape Town.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has now withdrawn an application to the High Court to interdict the SAPS from further unlawful interference in legitimate film shoots.
This follows a settlement proposal from the minister stating that film production companies issued with a valid permit by the City of Cape Town, can continue with their work.
The City says Cele's "bully tactics" could cost the local film economy R24 million as productions cancel shoots in the wake of his illegal interference.
It is now vital to ensure that this industry, which has suffered immense loses due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, be allowed to work towards recovery during its busiest time of the year without any impediments.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
More from Local
Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season
The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran.Read More
'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'
The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.Read More
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire.Read More
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report
The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.Read More
Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the Masiphumulele informal settlement on Thursday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Fires rage in Masiphumelele and Camps Bay
Firecrews have been on the scene in Camps Bay since the early afternoon after a fire broke out in the Bakoven/Oudekraal area.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
More from Politics
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches
The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route beaches throughout the festive season.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More
[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees
Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.Read More