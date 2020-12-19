Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case





Police Minister Bheki Cele sparked an outcry when he shut down an international film shoot at Camps Bay beach this week.

Cele inspected a number of Cape Town beaches on 16 December to monitor compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

The minister was filmed in a confrontation with JP Smith, the City's Mayco Member for Safety and Security.

Smith pointed out that the crew had a permit to film.

I expect that Minister Cele, as a member of the National Coronavirus Command Council, would be aware that since alert level 4, film and TV production sets have been deemed workspaces and allowed to operate under the risk adjusted strategy.... the latest regulations gazetted on Tuesday 15 December 2020 do not prohibit filming on beaches in Cape Town. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has now withdrawn an application to the High Court to interdict the SAPS from further unlawful interference in legitimate film shoots.

This follows a settlement proposal from the minister stating that film production companies issued with a valid permit by the City of Cape Town, can continue with their work.

The City says Cele's "bully tactics" could cost the local film economy R24 million as productions cancel shoots in the wake of his illegal interference.