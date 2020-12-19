Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property: The insurance you need for holiday rentals or entertaining at home this festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance Expert at Old Mutual Insure
Today at 05:10
Ground teams being deployed in City of Cape Town to check covid-19 compliance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Katlego Mlambo
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
More bird chicks displaced by wind?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Amira
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Subletting to save money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Beattie - Author of the Expert Landlord, and Founder and Principal of Chorus Property Group
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA's Covid variant threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne - CEO at Right To Care
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Oudekraal fire report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robert Erasmus - Operations Manager at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: In failing municipality, Court gives power to the people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 08:45
UCT Summer School is BACK
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Finuala Dowling
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC's Peter Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Questions COVID19 raised in 2020…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] TymeBank’s Top ten tips for preventing criminals and fraudsters from succeeding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tauriq Ebrahim
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing They're hoping against hope that shacks can be rebuilt by Christmas Eve, says Living Hope's Pastor John Thomas. 20 December 2020 2:31 PM
View all Local
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
View all Politics
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran. 19 December 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

19 December 2020 12:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAPS
Bheki Cele
Camps Bay
Camps Bay Beach
lockdown regulations
film shoots

Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack.

Police Minister Bheki Cele sparked an outcry when he shut down an international film shoot at Camps Bay beach this week.

ALSO READ: Cut! Bheki Cele calls time on Camps Bay film shoot, CoCT to take legal action

Cele inspected a number of Cape Town beaches on 16 December to monitor compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

The minister was filmed in a confrontation with JP Smith, the City's Mayco Member for Safety and Security.

Smith pointed out that the crew had a permit to film.

I expect that Minister Cele, as a member of the National Coronavirus Command Council, would be aware that since alert level 4, film and TV production sets have been deemed workspaces and allowed to operate under the risk adjusted strategy.... the latest regulations gazetted on Tuesday 15 December 2020 do not prohibit filming on beaches in Cape Town.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has now withdrawn an application to the High Court to interdict the SAPS from further unlawful interference in legitimate film shoots.

This follows a settlement proposal from the minister stating that film production companies issued with a valid permit by the City of Cape Town, can continue with their work.

The City says Cele's "bully tactics" could cost the local film economy R24 million as productions cancel shoots in the wake of his illegal interference.

It is now vital to ensure that this industry, which has suffered immense loses due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, be allowed to work towards recovery during its busiest time of the year without any impediments.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

19 December 2020 12:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAPS
Bheki Cele
Camps Bay
Camps Bay Beach
lockdown regulations
film shoots

More from Local

siya-kolisi-at-masiphumelele-after-fire2jpg

'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele

20 December 2020 5:32 PM

'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candice-manuel-with-2020-wow-awardjpg

Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masiphumelele

Masiphumelele fire: Appeal for donations of hygiene items and clothing

20 December 2020 2:31 PM

They're hoping against hope that shacks can be rebuilt by Christmas Eve, says Living Hope's Pastor John Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

table-mountainjpg

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

20 December 2020 12:34 PM

Rescue workers were called to help an unconscious woman near the top of Skeleton George. Police have opened an inquest docket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Masi fire: Disaster declaration should free up relief funds from national govt

19 December 2020 4:56 PM

Around 1,000 homes were destroyed in Thursday's blaze at Masiphumelele. Donations can be made through various NGOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas dinner festive season holidays family friends 123rflifestyle 123rf

Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food

19 December 2020 3:42 PM

'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

19 December 2020 2:12 PM

The health minister announced the development on Friday. Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa examines the evidence available so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

visitors-on-robben-islandjpg

Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season

19 December 2020 11:44 AM

The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masiphumelele

'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'

18 December 2020 4:21 PM

The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest

18 December 2020 3:00 PM

The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

saa-planejpg

Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest

18 December 2020 3:00 PM

The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spur-steak-ranches-logojpg

End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors

18 December 2020 1:39 PM

'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report

18 December 2020 10:48 AM

The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ivan-pillay-ewn-cropjpg

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lisa-barijpg

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders

17 December 2020 7:01 PM

Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping mall South Africa 2020

Is there a glimmer of hope on the horizon for SA's commercial property sector?

17 December 2020 11:14 AM

What's the prognosis for the commercial property sector in 2021 ask Refilwe Moloto...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pop-art-moneyjpg

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

saa-planejpg

Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest

18 December 2020 3:00 PM

The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ivan-pillay-ewn-cropjpg

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Featherbed nature reserve in Knysna, Western Cape Garden Route coast 123rf

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

16 December 2020 1:04 PM

The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route beaches throughout the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180425saftu-protestjpg

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule

15 December 2020 12:49 PM

“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sea Point promenade makeover

[PHOTOS] Sea Point prom gets a gorgeous makeover...get your takkies on

15 December 2020 6:02 AM

Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has spearheaded the project to bring the popular beachfront back to its former glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

128879495-3622342801156566-5247867717629604420-ojpg

SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation

14 December 2020 12:44 PM

Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees

14 December 2020 8:25 AM

Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases

20 December 2020 4:31 PM

Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

20 December 2020 4:20 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA