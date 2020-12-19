Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

19 December 2020 2:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Dr Jody Boffa
Salim Abdool Karim
Professor Salim Abdool Karim
COVID-19 second wave
Covid-19 variant
501.V2 Variant
#CovidVSOP

The health minister announced the development on Friday. Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa examines the evidence available so far.

On Friday (18 December) South Africa recorded 8,725 new cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to over 900,000.

At the same time Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus (Covid-19) has been identified by local genomics scientists.

It's been dubbed the 501.V2 Variant. (It's trending as #CovidVSOP on Twitter)

It is still very early but at this stage, the preliminary data suggests that the virus that is now dominating in the second wave is spreading faster than the first wave.

Prof. Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The scientists noticed that this variant has increasingly dominated the findings of the samples collected in the past two months.

At the same time there are more younger patients with no co-morbidities presenting with critical illness.

The findings 'strongly' suggest that that South Africa's second wave is being driven by this new variant.

Sara-Jayne King finds out more from epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa, postdoctoral researcher at the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research.

Dr Boffa notes that certain degrees of mutations are normal.

However, the 501.V2 Variant shows more mutations in the genes than would be expected.

One of those mutations has resulted in a different spike protein.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

A spike protein is what causes the virus to bind to receptors in humans.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

We know that it's looking different and there seems to be a higher viral load.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

In view of the health minister's stern warning to teenagers, is this age group more at risk?

More teenagers are testing positive she says, but it's not clear whether this trend is due to the recent Matric Rage events.

It could just be that more [teenagers] have been exposed and more have been tested that would normally not have been tested, because we know that they tend to be asymptomatic.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

We don't know if, potentially, this mutation could mean that younger people are having more severe disease.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

We don't know yet if this variant is resulting in people becoming more sick or having different symptoms. What it simply means is that it may be transmitting more quickly.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist

Listen to Dr Boffa also discuss what possible effects this could have on vaccine development:


