Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
Over-indulgence in food (and alcohol) tends to be a focus during the Christmas period, although perhaps less so this time around for some after the financially crippling year of Covid-19.
If you suffer from an eating disorder it can make the festive season a difficult one.
Sara-Jayne King interviews a woman who is recovering from an eating disorder and Dr Graham Alexander, director of the Eating Disorders Unit at Crescent Clinic.
It's a difficult time for anyone with any type of addiction says Saskia, member of the 12-step self-help group Overeaters Anonymous.
Any holiday actually does pose problems for us because there's a big focus on letting loose and letting go of all the restrictions...Saskia - Recovering from an eating disorder
We're also around family members that might trigger us, and all the foods that we are faced with that might be a trigger.Saskia - Recovering from an eating disorder
In recovery, every day is a new day and my disease does not take holidays!Saskia - Recovering from an eating disorder
Dr Alexander expands on the importance of "fellowship" and why the festive season provokes such anxiety for people with eating disorders.
I hear what Saskia is saying in terms of the need to abstain... as opposed to what she called being a 'normie' where one takes a bite of something or tries to moderate.Dr Graham Alexander, Director - Crescent Clinic Eating Disorders Unit
For many people, abstaining from those highly triggering foods is important. But for others it triggers another element which is 'What I don't have access to I want that much more'.Dr Graham Alexander, Director - Crescent Clinic Eating Disorders Unit
As a psychologist, Dr Alexander says, his job is to delve beneath the surface to find out about the patient's emtional world underpinning their relationship with food.
He also uses alcohol addiction as an example.
Our work is to discern who is going to be more successful in abstaining... and who is going to be better suited to learn to cultivate moderation.Dr Graham Alexander, Director - Crescent Clinic Eating Disorders Unit
Alcoholics are not individuals who love alcohol more than the average population. They're drinking to numb their emotions in the same way as perhaps the case was with you, Saskia when you were binge eating.Dr Graham Alexander, Director - Crescent Clinic Eating Disorders Unit
That's the way that you would self-soothe to get away from what is emotionally happening underneath the surface whether it's loneliness, whether it's dealing with conflictual relationships, whether it's deep depression, isolation, unresolved trauma...Dr Graham Alexander, Director - Crescent Clinic Eating Disorders Unit
Referring specifically to family dynamics during the festive season, he quotes author Marian Keyes in conversation during another interview on CapeTalk:
"There is no such thing as an entirely functional family."
It's usual for an addict to blunt any unpleasant emotions through impulsive behaviour.
The compulsion needs to be controlled whether it's through moderation or abstinence.
Key to this dynamic is figuring out how to deal with the emotional processes underneath the surface, Alexander reiterates.
How family members can help is to be non-judgemental.
Dr Alexander's festive season advice to patients includes getting support by reaching out and expressing what they are struggling with.
You can find information about Overeaters Anonymous at oa.org.za.
Listen to the enlightening discussion below:
