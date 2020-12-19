Masi fire: Disaster declaration should free up relief funds from national govt
Thousands of residents of Masiphumelele (Fish Hoek area) have been left homeless after a fire raged through the settlement on Thursday.
The process of getting relief funding from national government has been set in motion with the signing of a Local Disaster Declaration.
The City of Cape Town explained earlier that it it could not provide residents with fire kits due to national budget cuts.
ALSO READ: 'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'
EWN reports that various organisations have stepped in to help those who lost their homes.
The aid supplied by Gift of the Givers includes hot meals, hygiene packs, blankets and corrugated sheeting.
#Masiphumelele Some residents have already started rebuilding their structures. KB pic.twitter.com/dek3KwtvZJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2020
On Friday, the City of Cape Town also appealed to the public for donations of non-perishable goods.
The coordinating organisation is Living Hope in Masiphumelele, contact no: 082 465 9067
The phone number for Gift of the Givers is 0800 786 911.
You can also contact Ali Sablay directly at082 651 4195.
