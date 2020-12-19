Masi fire: Disaster declaration should free up relief funds from national govt





Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1,000 homes. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Thousands of residents of Masiphumelele (Fish Hoek area) have been left homeless after a fire raged through the settlement on Thursday.

The process of getting relief funding from national government has been set in motion with the signing of a Local Disaster Declaration.

The City of Cape Town explained earlier that it it could not provide residents with fire kits due to national budget cuts.

EWN reports that various organisations have stepped in to help those who lost their homes.

The aid supplied by Gift of the Givers includes hot meals, hygiene packs, blankets and corrugated sheeting.

Masiphumelele residents salvage what they can in the aftermath of a fire on 18 December 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

#Masiphumelele Some residents have already started rebuilding their structures. KB pic.twitter.com/dek3KwtvZJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2020

On Friday, the City of Cape Town also appealed to the public for donations of non-perishable goods.

The coordinating organisation is Living Hope in Masiphumelele, contact no: 082 465 9067

The phone number for Gift of the Givers is 0800 786 911.

You can also contact Ali Sablay directly at082 651 4195.