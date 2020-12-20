Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules





The UK has imposed a harsher lockdown on London and most of the country's south-east.

The 11-th hour decision means Christmas gatherings are restricted to individual households.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement after new evidence of a Covid-19 variant first detected in the south-east.

© Tomas Marek/123rf.com

All of Wales has also entered a stricter lockdown.

RELATED: New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

In South Africa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that a new Covid-19 variant had been identified by local genomics scientists.

The findings 'strongly' suggest that that our second wave is being driven by this variant.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports "They're saying it's 70% easier to give to somebody else".

The [UK] government has, with so little notice before Christmas, effectively put 21 million into a basically stay-at-home category. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

All of a sudden, instead of being able to mix with other households for Christmas people are being told 'you've got to stay within your household in order to enjoy your Christmas'. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

You can meet one other person not from your household but that has to be in an open, public space and of course it's winter. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Non-essential shops and businesses will have to close, he says.

In effect, the new measures will cut off London and surrounding counties from the rest of the country.

Those in Kent in the south-east of England, Essex and Surrey and Berkshire as well as greater London.... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

I can tell you that yesterday evening there was an exodus of people trying to get out of this 'tearful area' as it's now called in order to try and enjoy Christmas! Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The UK will review the measures on 30 December.

Listen to Grey's update on Weekend Breakfast: