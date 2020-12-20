Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge
Police are investigating the death of a woman hiking on Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain on Saturday.
The circumstances leading to her death are not yet clear.
It's believed the 42-year-old woman either slipped or tripped and fell, reports EWN.
Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the hiker unconscious, said Johan Marais from Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue.
Other hikers reported they had been administering CPR.
The rescue workers' attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.
Her body was removed from the mountain by helicopter.
More from Local
Masi fire: Disaster declaration should free up relief funds from national govt
Around 1,000 homes were destroyed in Thursday's blaze at Masiphumelele. Donations can be made through various NGOs.Read More
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.Read More
New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections
The health minister announced the development on Friday. Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa examines the evidence available so far.Read More
Bheki Cele's film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case
The police minister stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. Cele has now had to backtrack.Read More
Robben Island offers discount special for locals during festive season
The reduced rate is available until 15 Jan. Sara-Jayne King's top weekend picks also include carols on board a Mirage Catamaran.Read More
'National budget cuts the reason Masi residents not provided with fire kits'
The City says the latest fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town has left thousands of residents destitute.Read More
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors
'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur.Read More
We're proud of our biltong, but recognition as uniquely SA product unlikely
Rooibos and Karoo lamb have achieved geographical indication status. Now there's discussion around the chances for biltong.Read More
'They lost their homes in the blink of an eye' - Masi resident
Masiphumele resident Apish Tthsesh gives an eyewitness account of the situation of the ground following Thursday's fire.Read More