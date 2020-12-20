Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

20 December 2020 12:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Table Mountain
Skeleton Gorge
mountain rescue
Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue
hiker dies

Rescue workers found the woman unconscious near the top of Skeleton George. Police have opened an inquest docket.

Police are investigating the death of a woman hiking on Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain on Saturday.

The circumstances leading to her death are not yet clear.

It's believed the 42-year-old woman either slipped or tripped and fell, reports EWN.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the hiker unconscious, said Johan Marais from Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue.

Other hikers reported they had been administering CPR.

The rescue workers' attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

Her body was removed from the mountain by helicopter.


