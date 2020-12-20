Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge





Police are investigating the death of a woman hiking on Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain on Saturday.

The circumstances leading to her death are not yet clear.

It's believed the 42-year-old woman either slipped or tripped and fell, reports EWN.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the hiker unconscious, said Johan Marais from Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue.

Other hikers reported they had been administering CPR.

The rescue workers' attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

Her body was removed from the mountain by helicopter.